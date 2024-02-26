Cure Brain Cancer Foundation CEO Lance Kawaguchi Completes SouthPoleTrek4Cancer, Raises Over $1 Million for Cancer Research

SYDNEY, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented feat of endurance and dedication to cancer research, Lance Kawaguchi, Chief Executive Officer of Cure Brain Cancer Foundation, successfully completed a challenging trek at the South Pole representing more than 20 charities across six countries and raising over $1 million in funds for brain cancer research in Australia.  

During his journey, which symbolized the universal battle against brain cancer, Kawaguchi demonstrated unwavering commitment to the cause, braving extreme conditions to raise a commemorative flag at the South Pole and shine a global spotlight on the urgent need for cancer and rare disease research funding. Over $1 million raised through this trek will be directed towards brain cancer research in Australia.

"We need to focus on brain cancer and rare cancers because it's really giving a voice to the voiceless. No one focuses on rare cancers and those are the people we need to help" – Lance Kawaguchi

To discuss this monumental achievement, Kawaguchi was interviewed by Sky News Australia correspondent Holly Stearnes, where he shared insights into the trek's significance and its impact on global cancer research efforts. His endeavor underscores Cure Brain Cancer Foundation's role at the forefront of international collaborations dedicated to curing brain cancer.

Adding to the Foundation's list of significant milestones, Kawaguchi also rang the Nasdaq bell for the second time in 13 months this past December. This prestigious act serves as a powerful symbol of the Foundation's global reach and influence in the ongoing battle against cancer and rare diseases.

Founded in Australia, Cure Brain Cancer Foundation has become a leading force in brain cancer research funding, with over $30 million invested in clinical and preclinical studies across pediatric and adult brain cancers. Under Kawaguchi's leadership, the Foundation continues to unite the brain cancer community, bringing hope and driving progress toward curing this devastating disease.

For more information on Cure Brain Cancer Foundation and to support its mission, please visit https://www.curebraincancer.org.au/.

