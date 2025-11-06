Cure by Deerfield Middle East Health Accelerator Selects 15 Startups for Inaugural Cohort

Program brings together healthcare entrepreneurs to advance innovations in digital health, medtech, and care delivery across the Middle East and globally

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure, a premier healthcare innovation ecosystem headquartered in New York City, today announced the selection of 15 pioneering healthcare startup founders to join the inaugural cohort of the Cure by Deerfield Middle East Health Accelerator, a first-of-its kind program empowering entrepreneurs to bring transformative health solutions to the market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and around the globe.

"These 15 startups reflect the depth of global talent driving the future of healthcare. They represent the bold, purpose-driven innovation Cure was founded to advance from concepts to cures," said Seema Kumar, CEO of Cure. "Through the Cure by Deerfield Middle East Health Accelerator, we are giving founders the tools, mentorship, networks and investor access to transform their promising ventures into scalable, real-world health solutions that could improve lives around the world."

Launched through a collaboration between Deerfield Management Company and Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) via its Fund of Funds program, the accelerator combines Deerfield's mission of advancing healthcare with QIA's commitment to fostering a vibrant startup ecosystem in Qatar and across MENA. The accelerator will be supported by Qatar Development Bank (QDB), a key ecosystem enabler providing tailored support, mentorship, access to capital, and connectivity to strengthen Qatar's position as a global hub for healthcare entrepreneurship.

"By bridging the strengths of the U.S. and MENA innovation ecosystems, we're cultivating a new generation of healthcare companies ready to expand internationally," said James Flynn, Managing Partner at Deerfield. "In partnership with QIA, we hope to improve the success rate of promising new healthcare products and services to the benefit of innovators, healthcare providers, and patients."

12-Week Hybrid Program Designed to Set Up Founders for Success

The 12-week hybrid program includes in-person sessions at Cure in New York City and Doha, Qatar, alongside online masterclasses and one-on-one mentorship in the Cure Membership Community. As part of the benefits of the accelerator, participants will receive access to the community to explore and discuss business modeling, market dynamics, fundraising, valuations, negotiations, regulatory frameworks, and commercialization strategies tailored to emerging and developed markets alike.

The program will kick off at Cure's flagship event, The X Factor: Healthcare Innovation Summit (Nov. 11-13, 2025). The three-day event will feature workshops and thought leadership sessions on business strategies and innovation trends from 30+ speakers including former FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Daymond John, star of ABC's Shark Tank. Tickets can be purchased on Cure's website.

The accelerator will culminate with a pitch competition and demo day in Doha, held in conjunction with the Web Summit Qatar Conference (Feb. 1-4, 2026), where startups will present their innovations to global investors, policymakers, and potential partners for the opportunity to pilot new technologies within Qatar's health system. The program follows a case study-based approach and emphasizes investor engagement, negotiation strategy, and direct interactions with industry experts.

Accelerator's First Cohort Addresses Critical Healthcare Challenges

The Cure by Deerfield Middle East Health Accelerator received more than 100 applications within a three-week submission period. "The robust application pool reflects an incredible appetite for healthcare innovation across the Middle East and beyond," noted Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki, Operating Partner at Deerfield and Director of the accelerator. "The 15 companies selected for the inaugural cohort stood out for pairing strong clinical or operational validation with the potential to scale globally and pilot their technologies in Qatar's health ecosystem with the aim to expand their operations across the Middle East. We would like to thank QIA, the Qatar Development Bank (QDB), and Sidra Medicine for their ongoing support."

The composition of this inaugural cohort embodies the accelerator's mission to translate promising ideas into commercially viable, high-impact solutions that can improve access, quality, and efficiency of healthcare. Each selected company aims to address critical healthcare challenges, including preventative care, telemedicine, integrated digital healthcare, improved access to services, and creation of high-value, export-oriented medical solutions.

We congratulate the 15 selected companies:

Adam (KSA): Digital clinic specializing in men's sexual and reproductive health. Arbor Bio (USA/Qatar): RNA-based therapeutics for rare diseases. Atomistic Insights (USA): AI-powered drug discovery with molecular simulations that predict protein dynamics for biopharma. Bionl (USA/Qatar): AI-powered workspace for biomedical research. Ciba Health (USA): AI-powered precision care platform that treats root causes to prevent and reverse chronic disease. Cure Bionics (Tunisia): 3D-printed, affordable bionic prosthetics for limb differences. DoriNano (USA): Programmable nanoparticle delivery (DNA-origami) powering oncology and partnered pipelines. EndoMD Health (USA): Digital-first endocrinology platform delivering in-network care for kids and young adults with metabolic conditions. HealthOrbit AI (UK): Clinical AI platform for healthcare delivery with ambient scribe, smart voice agent, and revenue assistant. Luminary Therapeutics (USA/Spain): Next-gen CAR-T cell therapies for cancer treatment. Medwise.ai (UK): AI clinical search that delivers trusted, evidence-based answers at the point of care. Periwinkle Technologies (India): AI-enabled cervical screening device that brings single-visit detection into the neighborhood clinic. Pinecone Therapeutics (USA): Gene therapy program targeting propionic acidemia (PA), a rare metabolic disorder. Valeo Health (UAE): At-home wellness and health platform focusing on personalized care. VentriNaya (USA): Biotech advancing heart regeneration with cell therapy, gene therapy, and RNA/peptide medicines.

Partnership with Qatar Development Bank Supports the Accelerator

During the cohort's time in Doha, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) will provide companies with tailored resources and guidance, including the entrepreneurs' residency platform through QDB's Talent Community Program, as well as access to Doha-based venues. QDB will also provide mentorship, expert insights, ecosystem connectivity, and access to capital through its investment arm, enabling founders to engage with Doha-based stakeholders and explore opportunities for regional growth. QDB is partnering on this initiative in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, supporting Economic Development and Human Development in health.

"Qatar Development Bank is committed to advancing ventures that deliver real impact, and this initiative reflects that vision," said Mohammed Al-Emadi, QDB's Executive Director of Incubation and Venture Capital Investment. "The Cure by Deerfield Middle East Health Accelerator will bring world-class healthcare startups to Qatar and equip them with the resources and connections they need to thrive and scale successfully. By engaging directly in this program, we are reinforcing Qatar's role as a regional launchpad for innovation and enabling healthcare solutions that can improve lives across the region and beyond."

About Cure

Cure is a premier healthcare innovation ecosystem headquartered in New York City, with a mission to accelerate cures by helping health innovators develop their groundbreaking products and services from concept to commercialization. Cure's thriving NYC campus includes state-of-the-art research and business facilities, and its digital ecosystem serves as the go-to resource for health innovators. Its dedicated content hub offers expert-driven insights, resources, mentoring, networking, and business services. The on-campus Cure Collaboration Residency companies include startups and established enterprises. Cure also hosts and convenes flagship events and conferences, bringing together thought leaders from across sectors in its premium venues, including an education center, conference center, and an iconic rooftop. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com.

About Deerfield Management

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, intelligence, and philanthropy. The Firm works across the healthcare ecosystem to connect people, capital, ideas, and technology in bold, collaborative, and inclusive ways. For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com.

About QIA

QIA is the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar. QIA was founded in 2005 to invest and manage the state reserve funds. QIA is among the largest and most active sovereign wealth funds globally. QIA invests across a wide range of asset classes and regions as well as in partnership with leading institutions around the world to build a global and diversified investment portfolio with a long-term perspective that can deliver sustainable returns and contribute to the prosperity of the State of Qatar.

About QIA's Fund of Funds Program

The Fund of Funds program aims to develop a strong startup and venture capital ecosystem in Qatar, attract venture capital firms and entrepreneurs to the region, and help close the current funding gap for local and regional entrepreneurs. The program, first announced in February 2024, will place a priority focus on the tech and healthcare sectors. The Fund of Funds program has a mandate that includes delivering a positive development impact on the Qatari venture capital ecosystem.

About QDB

Established in 1997, Qatar Development Bank (QDB) is a government-affiliated institution driving the growth and diversification of Qatar's private sector. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy, QDB empowers entrepreneurs and businesses through innovation support, enterprise development, and export ecosystem enablement. With over 25 years of impact, QDB continues to play a leading role in building a diversified, knowledge-based, and sustainable economy while fostering digital transformation and strategic local and global partnerships. For more information, please visit: www.qdb.qa.

