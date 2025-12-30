Cure-CMT Year in Review: Raising Funds, Changing Lives

CHICAGO , Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Cure-CMT, we're on a mission to make an immediate impact on the lives of people living with CMT. Through strategic investments and partnerships with scientists, medical experts, industry leaders, and the CMT community, we're driving innovation and pushing promising technology forward at an unprecedented pace.

Since our inception, we've been executing on our mission by providing direct funding for braces and surgery so people can move with confidence, reduce pain, and regain independence. We've also made strategic philanthropic investments in biotech and pharmaceutical companies focused on finding a cure for CMT.

Our Impact

Since Cure-CMT's May, 2025 launch, here's what we've accomplished:

Over $1 million raised, including $200,000 from our annual Cure-CMT Golf Challenge Tournament at Merit Club in Naperville, IL

Investment in Armatus Bio, a preclinical biotech company pioneering vectorized RNAi therapeutics for neurological and neuro-muscular disease, with three additional pharmaceutical research companies currently being evaluated by our CURES (Capital Uniting Research and Evaluation Strategy) Team

Seven patients helped through our funding program that provides financial assistance for custom bracing—four patients funded and three currently in process

2 patients assisted through funding of life-changing reconstructive surgery and associated costs including travel, housing, and meds. Another is in the pipeline.

Most notably, we just received a $500,000 commitment from a generous donor that will be instrumental in helping Cure-CMT continue investing in Biotech and Pharma companies, while providing resources for braces and surgery to make an immediate impact in patients' lives.

As we close the books for 2025, Please help Cure-CMT MATCH this generous donation by taking-action, and giving. Go to https://cure-cmt.org/donate/ and donate to Cure-CMT, where 100% of your generosity goes to our mission!

We look forward to sharing more updates in the New Year. Wishing everyone a happy holiday season!

About Cure CMT Cure CMT is dedicated to finding treatments and cures for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease while supporting patients and families affected by this condition. Through research funding, advocacy, and community support, Cure CMT works to accelerate progress toward better outcomes for the CMT community. For more information, visit cure-cmt.org.

To learn more, refer a patient, or support the mission, visit www.cure-cmt.org.

