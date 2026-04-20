Cure Companies Welcomes Bombas Co-Founder Dave Heath as Strategic Investor and Board Member

Heath joins as part of a $5 million raise, bringing capital, conviction, and an active strategic role to Cure's next phase of regional growth.

TENAFLY, N.J., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure Companies, the hospitality and lifestyle holding company behind Padel United Sports Club, ROSTO, The Blackwood Club, and the forthcoming Awaken Hotels & Residences, today announced that Dave Heath, co-founder and former CEO of Bombas, has made a strategic investment in the company and joined its Board of Directors. Heath's investment is part of a $5 million raise that will support Cure's continued portfolio expansion across affluent Northern New Jersey.

Cure Companies builds and operates a portfolio of elevated, experience-driven lifestyle and hospitality brands, with a focus on quality, community, and long-term brand equity. Through its growing portfolio of interconnected concepts, Cure is building a Local Lifestyle Ecosystem — a curated platform that redefines what suburban lifestyle can look like, anchored in the Tenafly and Englewood corridor approximately 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan.

Heath co-founded Bombas in 2013 and led the company from a Shark Tank pitch to one of America's most successful direct-to-consumer brands, generating approximately $500 million in annual revenue, more than $3 billion in lifetime sales, and over 200 million items donated to those in need. He currently serves as Executive Chairman.

At Cure, Heath will work closely with founder Jon Krieger to help shape strategic direction and support the growth of its portfolio. With Awaken Hotels & Residences in development on the former Clinton Inn site in partnership with Kamson Corporation and The Blackwood Club set to open in September 2026, the company's momentum is building quickly.

"David has built one of the most respected mission-driven consumer brands of the past decade. He knows how to scale thoughtfully, build lasting brand loyalty, and lead with purpose. We're thrilled to welcome him as both an investor and a board member — and even more excited that he'll be an active strategic partner as we grow."

— Jon Krieger, Founder & CEO, Cure Companies

"What Jon and the Cure team have built is a genuinely differentiated thesis — a curated, interconnected lifestyle platform for a community that has historically been underserved at this level of quality. I've seen what happens when you build something people truly belong to, and Cure Companies has that DNA. The opportunity is real, and the timing is right."

— Dave Heath, Co-Founder, Bombas | Board Member, Cure Companies

In addition to his work with Bombas, Heath is an active investor and advisor to consumer businesses with deep experience in growth, omnichannel expansion, and brand positioning. He has appeared on ABC's Shark Tank, NBC's TODAY, Bloomberg TV, and in The New York Times, and was named EY Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017 and 2020.

About Cure Companies

Cure Companies is a hospitality and lifestyle holding company building the Local Lifestyle Ecosystem across affluent Northern New Jersey, approximately 20 minutes from Midtown Manhattan. Founded by Jon Krieger — co-founder of Bluestone Lane, scaled to 25 locations before exit to RSE Ventures — Cure's portfolio includes Padel United Sports Club, ROSTO, The Blackwood Club, and Awaken Hotels & Residences (in development, Tenafly, NJ). Across its portfolio and prior ventures, Cure has overseen more than 70 locations with combined enterprise value exceeding $500 million.

www.curecompanies.com

SOURCE Cure Companies