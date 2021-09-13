CURE Epilepsy Announces 2021 Unite To CURE Epilepsy Virtual Community Fundraiser

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE Epilepsy is pleased to announce our 2021 Unite to CURE Epilepsy virtual community fundraiser which will be held Friday September 17th beginning at 8pm Eastern | 5pm Pacific time. You can view the free event live by registering at CUREepilepsy.org/Unite2021.

Unite to CURE Epilepsy will bring together the community and advocates from around the world to help raise funds for critically needed epilepsy research. It will feature moving stories from across the epilepsy community, promising research from leading researchers, and engaging and inspirational performances from musical stars such as Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, solo artist, and member of the E Street Band and Neil Young and Crazy Horse, Nils Lofgren, and TV and film actor, and star of Broadway's Hamilton, Miguel Cervantes. The show will also highlight a special guest appearance from 8-time James Beard Award-winning chef Rick Bayless and NBC and MSNBC medical contributor, Dr. Kavita Patel.

"I am delighted to be hosting Unite to CURE Epilepsy for a second year," said Mike Barnicle, award-winning journalist, contributor to MSNBC's Morning Joe, and Julia's dad. "CURE Epilepsy is an incredibly important organization to me and my family, as we too have been touched by epilepsy. Knowing that CURE Epilepsy is resolute in their commitment to finding a cure for this disease gives me hope that one day we will live in a world without epilepsy."

Beth Dean, CEO of CURE Epilepsy, added, "We're so grateful to Mike and all the amazingly talented guests who are participating in this year's program. Our Unite to CURE Epilepsy virtual event showcases the power of this community and the ability for research to change the outcome for those living with epilepsy. By coming together to focus our efforts and raise money, we make a difference that will allow us to find a cure for this devastating disease."

The event is free to attend. Please register to join us at CUREepilepsy.org/Unite2021. The event will air live on Friday, September 17th beginning at 8pm Eastern | 7pm Central | 6pm Mountain | 5pm Pacific. All proceeds from this event will benefit CURE Epilepsy, an organization with an unwavering commitment to funding research to find a cure for epilepsy. Since its founding more than 20 years ago, CURE Epilepsy has raised over $78 million to fund innovative research to advance our goal of no seizures and no side effects. To date CURE Epilepsy has awarded more than 270 cutting-edge research projects in 17 countries around the world with the goal of achieving our vision: a world without epilepsy.

