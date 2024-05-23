Cure Joins ARPA-H Investor Catalyst and Customer Experience Hubs

Nationwide network accelerates transformative health solutions and increases patient accessibility

NEW YORK, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cure .®, a healthcare innovation campus in New York City, today announced that the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) has selected Cure as a spoke of its Investor Catalyst and Customer Experience Hubs to accelerate transformative health solutions and increase patient accessibility.

Cure, as one of the newest Customer Experience Hub spokes, will help develop patient-centric health solutions that will be accessible, needed, and readily adopted. The spokes of this hub target prevention, treatment, and diagnosis needs through a proactive approach to diversify clinical trials, reach representative patient populations, and instill patient-centric approaches to yield better health outcomes for all Americans.

"We are incredibly excited about being part of these nationwide networks and looking forward to the opportunity to bring our healthcare and life science expertise to catalyze innovative solutions to advancing healthcare and cures," said Cure CEO Seema Kumar. "This joint effort will amplify our role as a knowledge center, facilitator, and business-builder, driving new collaborations and groundbreaking discoveries. By joining forces with the Hub, we empower startups, academia and industry leaders to advance their innovations into commercially viable solutions, ultimately reshaping the healthcare landscape for the betterment of all."

The Customer Experience and Investor Catalyst Hubs are two of three regional hubs anchoring ARPANET-H , ARPA-H's nationwide health innovation network that uses a hub-and-spoke model to represent a broad spectrum of expertise, geographic diversity and community perspectives with the ultimate aim of delivering scalable healthcare solutions outcomes for all Americans.

The hubs are mission-focused, regional centers with a growing network of spokes from around the United States representing the diversity of people, settings and capabilities that encompass the American health ecosystem. Together, the hubs and spokes will collaborate with ARPA-H to catalyze game-changing breakthroughs in science and medicine.

The Investor Catalyst hub focuses on speeding the transition of innovative ideas into practical, accessible solutions that deliver for Americans by engaging with researchers, entrepreneurs, and investors. The spokes of this hub aim to scale health research and venture investment ecosystem capabilities, disrupt traditional care models, create new delivery pathways, and help performers bring game-changing solutions to market to solve big problems in health.

As a spoke in the ARPA-H network, Cure gains access to potential funding and ﬂexible government contracting designed to expedite project execution compared to traditional government contracts. In addition, Cure may provide input on ARPA-H challenges areas and priorities, along with access resources from the greater ARPA-H network.

Cure is home to 16 startup and established companies, an academic institution, an investment firm and Lab of the Future.

Cure also fuels innovation through competitions like the Cure Xchange Challenge: Health AI For Good and the XSeed Award , and its on-site and virtual education, mentoring and programming initiatives. This includes its popular weekly series Tuesday Talks , which bring together world-renowned experts and entrepreneurs to discuss critical issues in healthcare and biomedicine.

About Cure.

Cure is a healthcare innovation campus in the heart of New York City that features laboratory and business facilities, a collaboration residency, office space and premium event venues, including an education center, conference center, and iconic rooftop facility, as well as tools, mentoring, networking, and other assistance to members of its ecosystem. Cure houses on-campus startups and established companies. Residents regularly create synergies and collaborative partnerships with peer organizations across the spectrum of healthcare, from academic or private to non-profit or government, and focus on diagnostic, device, drug or vaccine discovery, development and production as well as care delivery and public health. Cure also offers industry-leading event programming focused on critical health topics. Cure's mission is to foster and accelerate advances in health. For more information, please visit wewillcure.com .

SOURCE Cure