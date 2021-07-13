CURE® Media Group Adds American Cancer Society® to its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

ACS has helped lead an evolution in the way the world prevents, detects, treats, and thinks about cancer. Tweet this

For more than 100 years, the American Cancer Society has helped lead an evolution in the way the world prevents, detects, treats, and thinks about cancer. As the nation's leading cancer-fighting nonprofit, the Society funds and conducts research, shares expert information, supports people with cancer, spreads the word about prevention, and through their advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN, advocates for public policy change. The Society has contributed to work that has resulted in a 31 percent drop in the cancer death rate in the United States, which equates to 3.2 million fewer cancer deaths overall.

Some of the major contributions the Society has made to cancer research include establishing the link between cancer and smoking, demonstrating the effectiveness of the Pap test, the development of cancer-fighting drugs, the dramatic increase in the cure rate for childhood leukemia, effectiveness of mammography, and much more.

In addition to the partnership, Mike Hennessy Jr. will also become a member of the American Cancer Society Tri-State CEOs Against Cancer initiative and support the "Research Funding Crisis." This program leverages the power of global thought leaders to inspire a movement within organizations that directly improves the lives of employees and communities, while simultaneously contributing to the efforts of the fight against cancer. To learn more about program, click here.

"We are very proud to partner with the MJH Life Sciences and CURE Media Group to provide cancer survivors and families with reliable, relevant information that empowers them through the cancer experience," said Anthony Marino, executive vice president of ACS. "And we are grateful to CEO Michael Hennessey Jr. for his leadership in supporting CEOs Against Cancer and our cancer research program."

The SAP program brings together advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers, and fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the American Cancer Society to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.

For a full list of CURE Media Group's SAP partners, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®" live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers, as well as the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com , and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®. CURE Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences ™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

