CURE Media Group Announces 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® Award Winners

The second annual awards program will honor three heroes for their contributions to the lung cancer community. Tweet this

The 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® are:

Heidi Nafman-Onda , a lung cancer survivor from Denver, Colorado . After noting the lack of initiatives from cancer centers across the country to advance Lung Cancer Awareness Month in November 2020 , Heidi's husband made her a large wooden white ribbon, which marked the beginning of The White Ribbon Project, directed by Heidi. Today, there are nearly 1,000 white ribbons across the globe that have ignited positive change, made a significant impact in the lives of many, and formed a community of survivors, researchers, physicians, and clinicians. The White Ribbon Project has helped provide direct access to information, resources, and empowerment in the lung cancer community.

a clinician, researcher, and educator of Fox Chase Cancer Center, . An established authority in the field of lung cancer immunotherapy, Borghaei has led numerous investigator-initiated trials and was the first author to publish on the role of immunotherapy in non-small cell lung cancer in the . He serves the lung cancer community nationally and internationally. Kenneth Rosenzweig , M.D., of Mount Sinai Health System, New York . During his time as a researcher, educator, and administrator, Dr. Rosenzweig has made significant contributions to the lung cancer field and maintained a clinical practice devoted to improving the lives of lung cancer patients. He has also been awarded the Cullman Family Award for Excellence in Physician Communication, which is bestowed upon the top 1% of physicians.

"Takeda is honored to partner with CURE and the patient advocacy community to sponsor the Lung Cancer Heroes program again this year. We celebrate the work of these individuals who have made an important impact in the lung cancer community," said Fatima Scipione, head of Patient Advocacy and Engagement, Takeda Oncology. "We are inspired by the work and dedication of the Lung Cancer Heroes being recognized today. Together, we are committed to advancing research and leveraging science to improve the lives of people living with lung cancer."

The Lung Cancer Heroes® celebration will take place virtually on Thursday, October 28, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. EDT.

For more information on the 2021 Lung Cancer Heroes® program, or to register, click here.

This event is sponsored by Takeda in partnership with Lung Force, the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, LUNGevity, the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, and the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

