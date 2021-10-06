CURE Media Group Announces Laura Dern as Keynote Speaker of Lung Cancer Heroes® Recognition Program

Dern will deliver the keynote address at the virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Tweet this

"It is an honor to have Laura Dern as this year's keynote speaker of the Lung Cancer Heroes® recognition program," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of CURE Media Group. "Her personal connection to lung cancer resonates with us deeply and we greatly appreciate all of the outstanding initiatives she takes part in to raise lung cancer awareness and funds. We are looking forward to having her as this year's keynote speaker."

Dern's association to lung cancer began when her grandfather was diagnosed with the disease, which he unfortunately passed away from when she was just six years old. Those memories have stuck with Dern over the years and spilled over into her acting career.

In 2014, Dern starred in "Wild", based on Cheryl Strayed's 2012 memoir "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail". In the film, Dern portrayed Strayed's mother who died from lung cancer. Dern's experience with her grandfather gave her motivation with her character.

In 2015, Dern partnered with the American Lung Association (ALA)'s Lung Force initiative that works toward the mission of uniting women and their loved ones across the country to stand together against lung cancer. Dern has joined this year's Lung Force walk to help raise awareness and funds for lung cancer research.

Lung Cancer Heroes® is being held in conjunction with the fourth biennial IASLC Small Cell Lung Cancer Meeting, a Worldwide Virtual Event on Oct. 29-30, 2021.

This event is sponsored by Takeda in partnership with Lung Force, the GO 2 Foundation for Lung Cancer, LUNGevity, the Lung Cancer Foundation of America, and the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.

