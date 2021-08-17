CURE® Media Group Opens Nominations for Inaugural Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ Program

Awards will be presented to heroes that have impacted the lives of those affected by metastatic breast cancer. Tweet this

Through this program, two distinct awards will be presented to heroes that have impacted the lives of those affected by metastatic breast cancer. The first, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ award, will recognize three people who have inspired change, exemplified compassion, or made a positive impact on patient lives. The second, the Metastatic Breast Cancer Diversity & Inclusion Hero™ award, will be given to one recipient who has made an impact in breaking down systemic barriers, created solutions that resulted in health equity, or contributed to ending disparities in the metastatic breast cancer community.

Nominations for awards are open until September 30, 2021. Both submission categories are independent of each other, and separate nomination essays are required for each award.

"The work to bring meaningful, positive change for women and men living with metastatic breast cancer is a collective responsibility that requires collaboration across the advocacy, academic, medical, and pharmaceutical communities. From this global collective, recognition is deserved for those who exemplify the best of this work," said Stacy Moulder, M.D., senior medical director of Lilly Oncology. "We at Lilly are honored to be a part of recognizing this year's recipients of the inaugural Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ award. Their stories inspire us by the change they bring to the daily lives of people impacted by metastatic disease and motivate us to continue to do more."

The winners and their nominators will be interviewed by CURE® Media Group and honored at a reception to be held in the winter of 2021.

For more information on the Metastatic Breast Cancer Heroes™ program or to submit a nomination, click here.

This program is sponsored by Lilly Oncology.

About CURE® Media Group

CURE® Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research, and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, curetoday.com; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE® Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

CURE® Media Group Media Contact

Alyssa Scarpaci, 609-716-7777

[email protected]

SOURCE CURE Media Group

Related Links

https://www.curetoday.com

