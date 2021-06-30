CURE Media Group Strengthens Strategic Alliance Partnership Program With the Addition of Five New Partners

CURE will work with the partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support. Tweet this

The new partners are:

ALK Positive is a patient-driven organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and quality of life of ALK-positive cancer patients worldwide through support programs and funding groundbreaking research.

is a patient-driven organization dedicated to improving the life expectancy and quality of life of ALK-positive cancer patients worldwide through support programs and funding groundbreaking research. Brain Tumor Network provides expert, individualized assistance to patients and caregivers to help overcome treatment obstacles and facilitate access to quality health care at every stage of the brain tumor experience at zero cost.

provides expert, individualized assistance to patients and caregivers to help overcome treatment obstacles and facilitate access to quality health care at every stage of the brain tumor experience at zero cost. Head and Neck Cancer Alliance is a nonprofit organization that works to advance prevention, detection, treatment and rehabilitation of oral, head and neck cancer through public awareness, research, advocacy and survivorship.

is a nonprofit organization that works to advance prevention, detection, treatment and rehabilitation of oral, head and neck cancer through public awareness, research, advocacy and survivorship. KidneyCAN is a grassroots, patient-created organization. Its mission is to accelerate cures for kidney cancer by advocating for federal funding for medical research, facilitating collaboration across research and clinical disciplines, engaging patients and caregivers through educational outreach, offering direct financial support for researchers with promising ideas, and connecting patients with trial and treatment opportunities.

is a grassroots, patient-created organization. Its mission is to accelerate cures for kidney cancer by advocating for federal funding for medical research, facilitating collaboration across research and clinical disciplines, engaging patients and caregivers through educational outreach, offering direct financial support for researchers with promising ideas, and connecting patients with trial and treatment opportunities. VHL Alliance is a nonprofit support organization for patients, caregivers, researchers and the medical community affected by Von Hippel-Lindau disease.

The SAP program brings together advocacy organizations, medical associations and institutions, and community cancer centers with national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH oncology communications platform, they can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research and thought leadership. The SAP program fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, CURE Media Group will work with the partners to share information and highlight the different cancer communities they support.

For a full list of CURE Media Group's SAP partners, click here.

About CURE Media Group

CURE Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website, CUREtoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers; and the dynamic website for oncology nurses, OncNursingNews.com , and its companion publication, Oncology Nursing News®.

CURE Media Group Media Contact

Alexandra Ventura, 609-716-7777

[email protected]ciences.com

SOURCE CURE Media Group