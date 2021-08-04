CURE® Media Group Welcomes Susan G. Komen® to Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

Founded in 1982, Susan G. Komen® has since become a global leader in the fight against breast cancer. Tweet this

Founded in 1982, Susan G. Komen® has since become a global leader in the fight against breast cancer. The nonprofit organization has grown to become the world's leading source of funding for breast cancer research and patient support, having invested more than $1.1 billion in groundbreaking research and more than $2.3 billion in advocacy and various patient support services, including education, screening, treatment, patient navigation and direct financial support for treatment-related expenses. These efforts have helped to reduce breast cancer deaths by 41% since 1989. Recognized as the only breast cancer organization that addresses the disease on all fronts, the organization remains committed to saving lives from breast cancer by investing in breakthrough research for the most aggressive and deadly breast cancers, and ensuring all people receive the care they need.

With more than 42,000 women and men in the United States losing their lives to breast cancer each year, Susan G. Komen® is actively working to save lives by supporting people facing breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting breast cancer across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Visit www.komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social media at www.komen.org/contact-us/follow-us/.

About CURE® Media Group

CURE® Media Group is the leading resource for cancer updates, research and education. It combines a full suite of media products, including its industry-leading website curetoday.com ; innovative video programs, such as "CURE Connections®"; a series of widely attended live events; and CURE® magazine, which reaches more than 1 million readers. CURE® Media Group is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

