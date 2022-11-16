CURE Medical Center to Add Vironix AI-Preventative Care Technology to Chronic & Concierge Care Services

CURE / Malibu Medical Group is utilizing Vironix Health's AI-Enabled Remote Patient Care Products to improve chronic disease management and promote preventative care in Southern California.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Health Company, Vironix Health, is supporting CURE's wellness & Concierge services with AI-software that monitors and enables early intervention on patient health deterioration. Vironix's remote therapeutic monitoring program is nationally recognized for its ability to deliver personalized health benefit to chronically ill and anxious individuals.



CURE medical center, under the leadership of renowned medical expert Dr. Lisa Benya, has grown into one of the largest Southern California treatment centers supporting over 2,000 patients with primary care, chronic care, nutrition, mental health, fitness, skin care, and other services. Concierge members receive personalized, comprehensive healthcare plans based on the 11-organ system which thoroughly examine each area of the body and mind. In partnering with Vironix, CURE is incorporating AI-precision monitoring into its preventative care arsenal.



Dr. Lisa Benya, CoFounder & Director at CURE said, "Our team is excited to add a layer of smart technology to our preventative care services. I truly believe that people on the path to wellness should feel cared for in every way. CURE is passionate about holistic healthcare that promotes healthy living and personalized treatment. We're thrilled to be working with Vironix to advance our mission and raise quality-of-life among our members."



Vironix's AI-interpretation software, data aggregation, and visualization tools will be bundled into CURE's existing service offerings to enhance whole-person care and increase diagnostic capability. CURE will enroll members while Vironix provides the software, hardware, and support for patient monitoring.



Vironix Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Sumanth Swaminathan, said, "CURE's care approach is a novel and refreshing paradigm within the US healthcare system in that it prioritizes wellness and preventative care as a treatment essential. Integrating Vironix's monitoring technologies into CURE's existing care offerings is a natural fit. We believe that our partnership with CURE will become a national model for whole-person, personalized care.



About Vironix Health: An Austin-based digital health company delivering preventative care through AI-enabled, personalized remote monitoring technologies. Vironix helps physicians, clinics, and hospitals to execute low-cost, efficient, at-home disease management that has been shown to raise patient wellness while generating new preventative care revenue and value-based care revenue. For more information, see https://wefunder.com/vironixhealthinc



About CURE / Malibu Medical Group: A comprehensive medical center in Coastal, California founded and directed by Lisa Benya, D.O., a specialist in internal and addiction medicine. CURE concierge is a members-only club with boutique concierge medical services, fitness, and self-care. Services include nutrition, mental health, skin care, wearable devices, and general preventative care. CURE's Malibu Medical Group provides urgent care for patients with immediate medical needs. Patients can make same-day appointments with little or no wait times. Lab and diagnostic imaging are available onsite, including electrocardiograms (EKGs), X-rays and ultrasounds. For more information, visit https://curedaily.com/ and https://www.malibumedicalgroup.com/.

