Cure Natural Aqua Gel Cure Wins World Branding Award for the 4th Consecutive Year

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyo Life Service Co. Ltd., the makers of Japan's #1 exfoliator, Cure Natural Aqua Gel, is the proud recipient of the 2020-2021 "Brand of the Year Award" in the Health and Beauty Category for the World Branding Awards. This is the 4th consecutive year the brand has received this prestigious award. The winners were announced on December 15, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the actual awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at London's Kensington Palace in March 2021.

Cure: Natural Aqua Gel

This year's World Branding Awards saw over 400 brands from 45 countries named "Brand of the Year". Brands were nominated from multiple categories such as Health and Beauty, Toys, Beverages, Fashion, Entertainment, Healthcare to name a few. The voting process consists of:

Brand Valuation – 30%

Public On-Line Voting – 30%

Consumer Market Research – 40%

According to Koji Kamoda, CEO of Toyo Life Service International Inc., "Despite this world-wide pandemic, Cure Natural Aqua Gel has maintained a high standard of customer satisfaction and growth."

About Toyo Life Service International, Inc. - Toyo Life Service International, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of Toyo Life Service Co., Ltd., a Japanese company that manufactures high-end skin care products providing comfort, recovery and results with each product. Current products include: Cure Natural Aqua Gel, Cure Water Treatment and Cure Bathtime. The company has successfully built #1 selling products, winning countless awards in the cosmetic industry that are sold in over 22 countries around the world. https://cureaquagel.com/

About the World Branding Awards - The World Branding Awards is the premier awards of the World Branding Forum. The Awards recognizes the achievements of some of the world's top brands. Winners are selected based on brand valuation, market research, and online public voting. For more information, visit https://awards.brandingforum.org/

Contacts: Janice McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

(773) 736-9034– Direct

[email protected]

SOURCE Toyo Life Service International

Related Links

https://cureaquagel.com

