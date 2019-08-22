Cure The End-Of-Summer Blues With Mega Labor Day Appliance Deals From LG

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA's 2019 Labor Day promotions are here – just in time to help families save time, money and energy with major deals on the latest smart home appliances at participating retailers across the country and on LG.com. From the kitchen to the laundry room, LG offers the latest award-winning technology with mega savings available now for a limited time.1

The Ultimate Laundry Room – Only from LG

Get ready to save big on the country's most reliable washing machines, according to a leading consumer magazine. Nearly all are ENERGY STAR® certified and select washing machines and LG Styler steam clothing care systems are CERTIFIED asthma and allergy friendly® by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Save time and money with new LG TurboWash360°™ front-load washers , which use five powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. 2 During the LG Labor Day retail promotion period, shoppers can purchase a new WM3900 front-load washer for $849 (saving $250 ). Complete the TWINWash system with an LG Sidekick™ pedestal mini-washer to wash two loads at the same time and save an extra $150 in savings after rebate.

, which use five powerful jets to surround clothes from multiple angles for a complete clean – even for big loads – in under 30 minutes. During the LG Labor Day retail promotion period, shoppers can Complete the TWINWash system with an LG Sidekick™ pedestal mini-washer to wash two loads at the same time and save an extra Score the best savings on top-load washers , including the latest LG TurboWash3D™ washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean without an agitator. The new WT7300 is available for as low as $679 ( $220 off its original price).

, including the latest LG TurboWash3D™ washers that deliver a complete and gentle clean without an agitator. The new is available for ( Save $800 on LG Styler (now only $1,199 ), the first-of-its-kind steam clothing care system that uses the gentle power of steam – no chemicals – to refresh fabrics, including jackets, clothing, bags, pillows and even stuffed animals.

Save an Extra $400 on the Ultimate LG Cleaning Solution

Get an LG Visa® Prepaid Card* worth up to $400 by mail-in rebate or online when you bundle eligible LG laundry and vacuum models.

Big Deals on LG's Award-Winning Lineup of Kitchen Appliances

Consider upgrading your kitchen appliances with innovative, smart solutions while saving big on LG kitchen packages with ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators, dishwashers and more. LG has received more J.D. Power customer satisfaction awards for kitchen appliances than any other manufacturer three years in a row.3

Save one-third on a four-piece stainless steel kitchen suite featuring an LG Wi-Fi-enabled French Door refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave oven for $3,246 (saving $1,570 ).

featuring an LG Wi-Fi-enabled French Door refrigerator, range, dishwasher and microwave oven for Get the smart, French Door LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® Refrigerator in your choice of finish for as low as $2,499 ( $1,050 in savings).

in your choice of finish for Enjoy up to $200 in savings on LG QuadWash™ dishwashers featuring revolutionary cleaning technology that uses four Multi-Motion spray arms instead of just two that power-clean dishes from multiple angles. Upgrade to LG QuadWash with TrueSteam® technology for up to 60 percent fewer water spots on dishware4 and enjoy savings of up to $250 on select models.

To see all of LG's 2019 Labor Day appliance promotions, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

1 Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability. Visit www.lg.com.

2 Based on independent testing comparing models WM3900HBA and WM4370HWA in normal cycle with TurboWash™360° option, 10 lb. load vs. TurboWash® 2.0 option, 8 lb. load (Feb. 2019).

3 J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com

4 Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on 2018 testing with LG LDF7774ST.

