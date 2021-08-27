CURE Token | The Crypto That Makes a Difference; CURE Token Supports Research and Brings Awareness to Underfunded Childhood Cancers Globally

CURE Token is the first deflationary crypto token built around doing good. By design, this community powered token has exponential price growth benefits for both holders and charities. Their project attracts long-term investors who believe in the infinite possibilities with bridging innovation of the cryptocurrency space with causes focused on supporting and ending childhood cancer.

The Beckley Foundation, for pediatric cancer, is a 501c3 non-profit, philanthropic endeavor on the part of committed individuals from all walks of life bound together by the sincere desire to eradicate childhood cancer.

Jacob Beckley, an innovator and technologist, has initiated several fundraisers and initiatives around this cause. Since 2016, he has raised over one million dollars toward the fight against childhood cancer. CURE Token is the latest initiative to change the world.

To date, has attracted investors and partnerships from across the globe focuses on one thing, making a difference. Within one month, CURE Token has increased 600% and is on target to outpace 1,000% in the coming weeks. Jacob's vision for CURE is to become the mainstream project, alongside Bitcoin and Ethereal, to change the world.

The Beckley Foundation

Our mission is to spread awareness for underfunded childhood cancers, fund breakthroughs in cancer research and support families afflicted by childhood cancers.

Our custodial nonprofit is The Beckley Foundation a 501c3 non-profit, philanthropic endeavor on the part of committed individuals from all walks of life bound together by the sincere desire to eradicate childhood cancer.

