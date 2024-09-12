Cuready Celebrates 25 Years of Service and Growth

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuready is proud to announce its 25th anniversary. Cuready, formerly SonoSource, was founded in 1999 by Terry and Tara Kimbel. Medical facilities across the U.S. have trusted Cuready for their short- and long-term ultrasound technologist staffing needs in all disciplines of sonography. In 2021, National Corporate Housing acquired Cuready, expanding the business into additional modalities such as nursing, radiology, and respiratory therapy. Cuready became Joint Commission certified in 2024.

The company is known for its meticulous standards of professionalism, expertise in medical staffing professionals, and attention to the specific needs of each client. Cuready's recruiters have health care backgrounds, allowing them to quickly qualify medical professionals for temporary, temp-to-perm, and permanent placement positions.

Terry Kimbel, CEO, expressed gratitude for the journey so far, saying "Our 25th anniversary is a moment to acknowledge the dedicated individuals who have shaped Cuready's success. From our easily days to the present, I'm amazed by Cuready's growth and excited to see what the team will accomplish in the next 25 years."

About Cuready: Cuready's team is driven by a deep commitment to enhancing patient care. Guided by our core values—"Do No Harm," focusing on patient care, providing exceptional service and support to those responsible for delivering care, and always doing the right thing—we strive to be a trusted partner in the healthcare community. Our mission is to ensure that healthcare professionals are empowered with the best support, so they can focus on what matters most: providing exceptional care to their patients.

