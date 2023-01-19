Cureatr to Be Named Top Place to Work for Work Flexibility and Vacation and Time off in Muse Vibe Awards 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 11, 2023, Cureatr was recognized in the first-ever Muse VIBE Awards 2022 as Best Company for Work Flexibility and Vacation and Time Off . This honor is a milestone for Cureatr as we continue our drive to be acknowledged as a top place to work so we continue to attract top talent.

The VIBE awards stand for "Voted in by Employees," meaning Cureatr could not have received this outstanding recognition without the help of their employees, who all share the same vision and company values. "We're very excited to receive this recognition from The Muse. We work hard to make Cureatr a company that not only attracts great talent but is also a company where people want to work and grow their careers. Every single employee helps to contribute to our flexible, open, supportive, and fun culture, and we couldn't be happier to have the wonderful team that we do!" said Rianna, Human Resources Administrator & Culture Manager.

Taking time to yourself, whether it be PTO or having a flexible work environment, is crucial to the well-being of employees. According to data from the U.S. Travel Association , American workers left an average of more than four days, or 29% of their paid time off, on the table last year."

The Muse , a values-based careers site, helps people navigate every aspect of their careers and search for jobs at companies whose people, benefits, and values align with their unique professional needs. They have concluded, "Companies should make it easier for employees to get away from work without feeling any burden or stress for logging off." Cureatr has a deep understanding of the effort and dedication their employees put into their work, day in and day out, this is why they are encouraged to take their personal time and recharge.

"Our employees are our #1 resource, and we want to ensure their employee experience at Cureatr is a good one," said Dana Barrett, Vice President of Human Resources. "Providing employees with the tools to influence when, where, and how they work gives them a voice, empowering them to be happier, more engaged, and more productive versions of themselves daily. Getting recognized by The Muse and winning the VIBE Award is a testament to our employees using their voices to highlight our extraordinary culture."

About Cureatr

Cureatr is a new breed of clinical, value-based provider. Our patient-first, comprehensive, longitudinal medication management services utilize expert clinical pharmacists, cutting-edge technology, unparalleled access to patient data, insights, and patient relationship-building to solve the complex medication management equation, ultimately reducing the cost of care and improving patient outcomes.

Cureatr's national medication management clinic is staffed by residency-trained and board-certified clinical pharmacists who work to combat suboptimal medication use, especially during those transitions of care where the most dangerous and costly mistakes are made. Learn more about Cureatr at cureatr.com .

