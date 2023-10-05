Cureatr Welcomes Industry Veteran Craig Petty as SVP of Client Success

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cureatr, a national, value-based medication management company dedicated to helping patients, improving quality, and reducing total cost of care, is pleased to announce Craig Petty, a healthcare industry veteran, is joining as Senior Vice President of Client Success. In this pivotal role, Craig will be responsible for delivering strong program outcomes to Cureatr's customers and expanding the ways the company services its patients.

Craig Petty

Craig comes to Cureatr with nearly 20 years of experience as an accomplished, senior-level healthcare executive. His successful experiences in strategically designing, implementing, and managing health improvement programs in the health plan and employer markets will be a vital asset to the Cureatr team. He has consistently delivered positive ROI outcomes and client satisfaction year over year.

Prior to joining the Cureatr team, Craig spent 15 years at Healthways/Sharecare Inc., a tech-enabled healthcare services company. He was responsible for the retention and growth of over 15 health plan and national employer accounts representing $75 million in annual revenue. Additionally, he managed over $500 million in revenue, steadily advancing through various roles from Account Manager to Senior Vice President. His tenure was marked by a relentless commitment to enhancing care, reducing costs, and improving overall health outcomes for populations.

"I'm thrilled to join the Cureatr team at such an exciting time where Cureatr is so well-positioned for growth. Cureatr's leadership team, company values, and genuine passion for making an impact make this a natural fit for me," said Craig Petty. "Cureatr is fortunate to work with many leading organizations, and I look forward to continuing to partner together, bringing increased value to our partners and meaningful change to members."

Craig's accomplishments include spearheading the first launch of the Sharecare Enterprise engagement platform, which now benefits over 12 million users. He pioneered the implementation of the first digital-first advocacy solution, providing personalized navigation and trusted care tailored to individual needs. Most recently, Craig, during his role as Senior Vice President at Sharecare Inc., played a vital role in retaining numerous long-standing clients while facilitating the growth of new clients within the payor division of the enterprise business.

"We are so excited Craig is joining our team, and we can bring aboard a leader so focused on improving the customer experience, with his deep expertise driving programs to achieve strong outcomes in reducing avoidable utilization and improving quality performance," said Aerste Howells, Chief Revenue Officer at Cureatr. "His deep knowledge will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to deliver innovative medication management solutions and enhance client success."

Notably, Craig championed the Blue Zones Project in the State of Hawaii, a groundbreaking community well-being initiative aimed at transforming environments where people live, work, and play. He also contributed significantly to Ornish Lifestyle Medicine, a program scientifically proven to reverse heart disease, thus showcasing his unwavering dedication to improving the health of individuals and communities.

With Craig now onboard, Cureatr is well-positioned to strengthen its commitment to combating suboptimal medication use and improving quality, further solidifying the company's position as a leader in medication management.

About Cureatr

Cureatr is the new breed of clinical, value-based provider: using expert clinical pharmacists, cutting-edge healthcare data, technology, insights, and patient relationship-building to solve the complex medication management equation, ultimately reducing the cost of care and improving patient outcomes.

Cureatr's national medication management clinic is staffed by residency-trained and board-certified clinical pharmacists who work to combat suboptimal medication use, especially during those transitions of care where the most dangerous and costly mistakes are made. Learn more about Cureatr at cureatr.com.

Media Contact:

Caroline Fallon

Cureatr

Content Marketing Manager

[email protected]

516-551-3180

SOURCE Cureatr