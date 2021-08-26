Curebase, AppliedVR Announce Agreement to Run Multiple VR Therapy Clinical Trials

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, and AppliedVR, a pioneer advancing the next generation of digital medicine, today announced a one-year partnership where AppliedVR will deploy the Curebase platform to run five clinical trials assessing the effectiveness of virtual reality-based (VR) therapy to treat chronic pain.

AppliedVR is the most evidence-based therapeutic VR platform for pain management, and has been used by more than 30,000 patients in more than 240 of the top health systems globally. The clinical trials with Curebase will focus on studying a self-administered, at-home VR therapy program, with Curebase software managing online patient recruitment, consent, participant engagement, and collecting patient reported outcomes. The Curebase platform also will support clinical workflows, including randomization schema, research coordinator communication, PI oversight, and coordination of VR headset and trial kit distribution.

"The Curebase approach enables AppliedVR to deliver a high-end patient experience for participants anywhere in the nation," said Tom Lemberg, CEO and founder of Curebase. "For AppliedVR to commit to five studies over a one-year period, using the Curebase decentralized clinical trial platform, demonstrates how our technology and infrastructure provide the best virtual research solution in the industry. This further demonstrates how Curebase has uniquely met the needs of the growing digital therapeutic market to match innovation in digital medicines with equally innovative research solutions. Thanks to our established and unique approach, Applied VR will be empowered to recruit more quickly, experience improved trial compliance rates, and a more rapid research timeline."

AppliedVR delivers VR-based treatments that address the complexity of chronic pain. Rooted in cognitive behavioral therapy and mindfulness, AppliedVR's EaseVRx includes a comprehensive approach that encompasses the biological, psychological and social factors that influence how people experience chronic pain. After extensive testing, EaseVRx recently became one of the first VR-based therapeutics to receive "Breakthrough Device Designation" from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treating treatment-resistant fibromyalgia and chronic intractable lower back pain. In February, the company announced results from its pivotal trial, which were published in Journal of Medical Internet Research (JMIR) , finding that VR can be a holistic treatment for chronic pain. Moving forward, the Curebase platform will help AppliedVR study participants each day to comply with research protocols and report basic data about outcomes.

"Virtual reality holds tremendous potential to both improve and lower the cost of how we treat chronic pain while also reducing America's dependence on pharmacological interventions. Demonstrating that requires effective clinical trials, and Curebase's technology gives us a user-friendly, end-to-end solution that is highly workflow oriented and specialized for digital therapeutic study designs," said Josh Sackman, president and cofounder of AppliedVR. "This gives us the confidence that our research participants are going to have a great experience being enrolled in our study and reduces the burden for our research staff running complex decentralized trials."

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com .

About AppliedVR

AppliedVR is pioneering the next generation of digital medicines to deliver safe and effective virtual reality therapeutics (VRx) that address unmet needs and improve clinical outcomes for patients with serious health conditions. Its evidence-based, non-invasive treatments immerse and engage patients to help drive measurable clinical outcomes. As the most widely used and deeply researched therapeutic VR platform, AppliedVR is the first company to make VR therapeutics widely available in clinical care, having immersed more than 60,000 patients in more than 200 hospitals. AppliedVR has established world-class research and commercial partnerships and continues to build the infrastructure to accelerate the mass adoption of VRx. To learn more about AppliedVR, Inc., visit https://appliedvr.io/ .

