Curebase Hires Katri Langel as Senior Director of Program Development for Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named international IT and clinical trial veteran Katri Langel as senior director of program development for the European market.

To download a picture of Katri Langel, click here.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model ensures more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients, regardless of location. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

Langel will be responsible for business development in Europe as well as building out partnership networks – including site networks, labs, logistics, translation, data and other support services – across the continent.

"Katri's deep international experience in clinical trials and her understanding of the various cultures and regulations in Europe make her ideal to lead our program development efforts in that region," said Tom Lemberg, founder and chief executive officer of Curebase. "She's comfortable working with large clients in the pharmaceutical and IT industries as well as startups. Katri's versatility and knowledge will help us continue to grow in Europe."

Prior to joining Curebase, Langel served as senior e-clinical delivery lead at Vitaccess and director of customer centricity at snapIoT. She began her career in the clinical trial industry as an ePRO project manager at CRF Health (now Signant Health).

"I'm very excited about joining Curebase because the company combines innovative services with the technology platform. This enables a new operational model and added flexibility, reducing operational risk and accelerating the clinical development process," said Langel. "From my own personal experiences, I know how hard it is for people to participate in a clinical trial, and Curebase is working to change that."

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

