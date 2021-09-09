Curebase Hires Wayne Bowden as Vice President of Business Development

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named clinical trial veteran Wayne Bowden as Vice President of Business Development.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model enables faster, more efficient, more diverse studies because unique and remote populations – which are typically underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites, complete with virtual coordinator and physician staff, also offer patients unique clinical assessment options, regardless of location. The Curebase platform empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

Bowden will leverage his more than a decade of experience to identify new avenues for growth within Curebase. In that capacity he will serve as a key voice defining the company's go to market strategy and value proposition across the many segments of the pharmaceuticals and device research industry.

"Wayne's long experience in building partnerships in the clinical trial space, combined with his scientific background and education, makes him an ideal candidate to lead Curebase's business development efforts," said Tom Lemberg, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Curebase. "He is an 'out of the box' thinker and enthusiastic problem solver, traits that will help us continue to improve our clinical trial platform and lead to better drug studies that benefit patients and our customers."

Immediately prior to joining Curebase, Bowden was vice president of partnerships and strategy for clinical research organization Biorasi, where he was responsible for clinical trial program optimization, development of enterprise partnerships and strategic account management. As a key member of the executive management team and head of commercial operations he helped to lead the company to a successful private equity transaction in late 2018. Prior to his industry tenure at Biorasi, Bowden was a published researcher and scientist.

"Curebase is deeply committed to transforming clinical trials by making them more participant-friendly, inclusive, and efficient," Bowden said. "I'm excited to be playing a role in helping the company build our customer base, strengthen our market position, and develop strategic partnerships."

Bowden received his MBA in healthcare management from FIU and Bachelor of Science degree in neurobiology and neurosciences from the University of Texas at Austin.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

