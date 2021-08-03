Curebase Names Paul Donnelly as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, has named healthcare industry veteran Paul Donnelly as its senior vice president of enterprise strategy.

Curebase's decentralized clinical trial model ensures more diverse studies because unique populations – which typically are underrepresented in clinical trials – can be included. The company's virtual research sites also provide physicians with new and unique options to offer their patients, regardless of location. The Curebase platform also empowers sponsors, CROs and physicians from practices of all sizes to conduct clinical research, including private practices, independent clinics, and large academic research sites.

Donnelly will be driving strategic initiatives to amplify Curebase's capabilities and expand its footprint with industry leaders running decentralized clinical trials (DCTs). He brings more than 20 years of experience to his role at Curebase, having extensively built alliances through sales, marketing and business development within life science and healthcare.

"Paul's deep experience in decentralized trials and extensive background in the pharmaceutical industry will help Curebase reach the next stage of growth in a highly competitive sector," said Tom Lemberg, founder and chief executive officer of Curebase. "Throughout his career, Paul has demonstrated an ability to understand markets, develop and execute on growth strategies, and form strategic alliances. We're excited to have him join our senior leadership team."

Prior to Curebase, Donnelly spent four years as director of strategic alliances and executive director at Datacubed Health, where he commercialized an early-stage startup's clinical trial platform. He has held senior growth positions in life sciences and healthcare with companies such as AstraZeneca, Barnabas Health, and Science Branding Communications.

"My professional experience has allowed me to understand the industry from a variety of perspectives including directly with big pharma, direct via the healthcare payor/provider setting and through the eyes of technology vendors," Donnelly said. "But the patient must be at the center of everything. Whether we're talking about a clinical trial or the launch of a drug, the bottom line must be whether and how the patient benefits. Curebase understands that, and that's why I'm here."

Donnelly received his marketing MBA from the Silberman School of Business at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, N.J.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human wellbeing through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up. For more information, please visit www.curebase.com.

