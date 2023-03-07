Curebase Selected Among Y Combinator's Top Private Companies of 2023

DCT platform company places in top 6% of private companies; recognized for end-to-end clinical trial execution built on cutting-edge software

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curebase, a company committed to democratizing access to clinical studies, announced today that it has been named among Y Combinator's 2023 Top Private Companies, placing among the top 6% of all companies that appeared on the list.

Curebase was recognized by Y Combinator, the world's pre-eminent startup accelerator, for its end-to-end clinical trial execution built on cutting-edge software and technology-driven services, validating Curebase's position as a leader in the decentralized clinical trials (DCT) market.

"We're delighted to be included among the prestigious companies in Y Combinator's 2023 Top Private Companies list, and are grateful to Y Combinator for the recognition," said Tom Lemberg, CEO, Curebase. "Curebase runs decentralized studies that reach any patient, anywhere, to enable trials that were not possible before. With a built-for-purpose software platform, flexible site models, and technology-driven services, we uniquely possess all the components necessary for executing decentralized trials from start to finish. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with our customers, partners, investors, and team members to expand access to any trial in any geography."

Lemberg, a strong proponent of expanding patient access and diversity in clinical trials, founded Curebase in 2017 with the vision that participation in clinical trials should be available to any patient, regardless of location.

Curebase's approach to the DCT market enables patients to participate at home and with community doctors, leading to faster, cost-effective, and more diverse studies across many therapeutic areas.

The company recently completed a successful year in 2022, characterized by continued growth, maturity, and market expansion. Key highlights included an investment of $40 million in Series B funding to continue the expansion of Curebase's DCT software and services platform. The new funding round included a strategic investment by global biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences to deepen its partnership with Curebase in the implementation of DCTs and hybrid site capabilities in interventional trials.

Additionally, in 2022, Curebase launched 21 new studies, enrolled 5,824 patients in clinical trials, enabled 10,643 site visits, and reached 4,111 zip codes for patient prescreening.

About Curebase

At Curebase, our mission is to bring quality medical innovations to patients faster and improve human well-being through more efficient clinical studies. We are proving that clinical research can be radically accelerated if we empower physicians everywhere to enroll patients in the communities where they live. By applying cutting-edge clinical software and remote study management techniques to the problem, we are reinventing clinical trials and research from the ground up.

