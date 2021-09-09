CureClick Reshapes Clinical Recruitment Space Through Appointment of Nico Coetzee as Chief Marketing Officer

COSTA MESA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureClick, the world's first proprietary crowdsourcing platform that matches clinical trials to available patients, today demonstrated its commitment to reshaping the clinical recruitment industry by announcing the appointment of renowned digital health strategist Nico Coetzee to the post of Chief Marketing Officer. Coetzee will guide the team responsible for creating, communicating, and delivering innovative clinical recruitment solutions that drive value for patients and clients, as well as business partners of CureClick.

Nico Coetzee, Chief Marketing Officer, CureClick

CureClick's mission, to increase clinical trial awareness and accelerate patient recruitment by enabling influential members of online communities to easily find and disseminate accurate, patient-friendly information with their social networks, has proven successful over the past seven years. Coetzee's appointment as CMO places one of the world's preeminent marketers at the helm and positions the company to scale.

"As an industry, clinical recruitment has a legacy of doing things in a certain way. Helping the industry to recognize the need to innovate and rethink its way to transformation requires a highly nuanced message and a deeply strategic vision," noted CureClick CEO Fabio Gratton. "Ours is an influencer-powered model that drives real human value. Nico's innate ability to communicate both authentically and persuasively in a way that drives the adoption of digital health solutions made him an essential addition to our team."

Throughout his career, Coetzee has built a distinguished reputation in digital health strategy, executing campaigns that foster business expansion, patient engagement and clinical trial innovation. His range of experience spans therapeutic areas from large patient populations to rare disease states. As an innovator in the clinical trial recruitment space, Nico advocates for human-powered technology solutions that transform healthcare.

"We're finally harnessing the power of social media for good. By engaging notable influencers to build upon the trust and intimacy they share with their communities, we're able to drive high-value, people-powered patient recruitment," said Coetzee. "I share the same underlying mission with the brilliant group of people at CureClick: to be the lynchpin that shifts the tired paradigm and improves patients' lives, click by click."

With more than 20 years of healthcare technology experience in markets around the globe, Nico most recently co-founded and served as the global CEO for KPI Agency, a digital healthcare agency based in San Diego, California. Prior to that he was Managing Director of Media360, an inVentiv Health Company. He previously held digital and healthcare leadership positions with companies in Dubai, London, Amsterdam and South Africa.

