Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is Forecast to Reach US$ 3.8 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

The Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2023-2028, to reach US$ 3.8 Billion in 2028, states Stratview Research.

DETROIT, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market which provides a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, and competitive landscape.

Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 USD 3.8 billion Growth (CAGR) 5.0% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 70+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20

Segment Insights on Cured-in-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market

The global Cured-in-Place Pipe Market is segmented based on pipe diameter type, resin type, fabric type, weaving type, curing type, coating type, and region.

Based on the pipe diameter type - The CIPP market is based on the pipe diameter type as <1 Foot, 1-2.5 Feet, 2.5-5.0 Feet, and >5.0 Feet. Among these, the <1-foot diameter pipe is likely to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period. The large demand for CIPP in the <1-foot diameter pipe is mainly attributed to the large installed base for sewer and potable water applications across regions. An 8" diameter pipe is a standard size and has been one of the largest used pipelines across the world.

Based on the resin type - The market is classified as polyester resin, vinyl ester resin, and epoxy resin. Our analysis suggests that polyester resin-based CIPP is expected to remain the dominant resin segment, whereas epoxy resin-based CIPP is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the foreseen future. Polyester resins are predominantly used in sewer and stormwater pipe rehabilitation, owing to their high flexural modulus, low tensile elongation, and good chemical resistance. Further, lower costs as compared to vinyl ester and epoxy resins elevate its demand. Epoxy resin does not have HAPs (hazardous air pollutants) or cause fewer VOCs (volatile organic compounds) emissions and is one of the eco-friendly choices for CIPP. Epoxy resin-based CIPP is mostly used for the rehabilitation of potable water pipelines as it's the only resin that meets the NSF/ANSI 61 potable water requirements.

Based on the fabric type - The market is segmented into polyester fabric, glass fabric, and other fabrics. Polyester felt is likely to remain the most dominant fabric type, whereas glass fabric is expected to be the fastest-growing fabric type in the market during the forecast period. Polyester fabric exceeds the desired tensile strength and meets the ASTM D461 standard at a very competitive price compared to other fabrics. It is considered a superior fabric for optimum resin carriage coupled with high surface tension. Glass fabric is the preferred choice for CIPP where curing is done through UV. The main reason for using glass fabric liners with UV curing, instead of water or steam-cured felt liners, is that felt curing generates by-products that negatively affect the environment.

Based on the curing type - The market is segmented into hot water curing, steam curing, and UV curing. Out of these three types, steam curing continues to rule the market, owing to its less curing time and stronger finished products. The overall curing time of the steam process is lower than that of the hot water curing time as the transfer of heat in the steam process is faster as compared to hot water. The setup of a steam cure system is also quicker than a hot water cure system, and it does not require large-scale water on the job site as in the case of hot water curing. UV curing is expected to be the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period. UV liners do not need refrigeration; hence, they can be delivered directly to the job site in advance. They are 3 to 5 times stronger than conventional felt CIPP liners, contribute towards reducing emissions and are not temperature-sensitive.

Based on the coating type - The market is classified as polypropylene (PP)-coated CIPP, polyethylene (PE)-coated CIPP, polyurethane (PU)-coated CIPP, non-coated CIPP, and other coatings CIPP. Among these coating types, PP-coated CIPP is likely to remain the most dominant segment of the market, owing to its excellent elasticity, ease of handling, attractive price-to-performance ratio, and thickness as compared to the conventional coatings, firm bonding with the felt, and resistance to hydrolysis and chemical attack.

Which Region Offers the Best Opportunity and Growth?

North America is projected to remain the largest market for CIPP during the forecast period. This growth is majorly attributed to the following –

The USA is the largest market for CIPP in North America as well as in the world.

is the largest market for CIPP in as well as in the world. Most of the pipeline construction in the region was constructed post-world war and requires rehabilitation with CIPP, the most suitable method for pipe rehabilitation.

Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region, which has a low penetration of trenchless technology presently, is likely to witness the fastest growth in the coming years, as the market is rapidly gaining momentum in the region.

Cured-in-Place Pipe Market Drivers

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Aging potable and sewage water structure

Increasing spending by municipalities on utilities and pipeline rehabilitation

Increasing awareness about the benefits of trenchless methods

High performance of CIPP over competing technologies

Top 10 Companies in the Cured-in-Place Pipe Market?

The market is fairly consolidated with the presence of some global and regional players. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players.

Aegion Corporation.

PURIS Corporation

Per Aarsleff A/S

SAK Construction, LLC

Reline UV Group

SAERTEX Multicom® GmbH

IMPREG Group

Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd.

Michels Corporation

Waterline Renewal Technologies

What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

