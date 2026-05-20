CureDuchenne Announces Partnership with Tevard Biosciences to Advance Suppressor tRNA Therapy for the Treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Tevard Biosciences to present most recent data to Duchenne community for first time at CureDuchenne FUTURES National Conference on May 22 with webinar to follow on May 28

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a global leader in funding and advancing research for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, today announced a second investment into Tevard Biosciences to support the advancement of the company's suppressor tRNA (suptRNA) therapy platform for Duchenne muscular dystrophy caused by nonsense mutations. Nonsense mutations encode a premature stop codon that halts translation and prevents formation of a functional full-length protein.

CureDuchenne first invested in Tevard Biosciences in 2023 after recognizing the company's mutation-specific approach to addressing a significant unmet need in the Duchenne community. Since then, CureDuchenne has continued to support Tevard's work as the company has advanced its platform and generated encouraging preclinical data demonstrating restoration of full-length dystrophin protein in Duchenne disease models.

For the first time, Tevard Biosciences will present its most recent data directly to the Duchenne community at the CureDuchenne FUTURES National Conference on May 22, 2026. The presentation will provide families, clinicians, researchers, and advocates an opportunity to learn more about the company's progress and suppressor tRNA approach for nonsense mutation Duchenne. CureDuchenne will also host a webinar with Tevard Biosciences on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 12 p.m. PT. Webinar registration is now open.

Tevard's suppressor tRNA technology is designed to address nonsense mutations, which affect approximately 12% of individuals living with Duchenne. Tevard's approach is mutation-specific and aims to restore production of full-length, natural dystrophin protein by enabling the cell's normal machinery to read through premature stop codons. Currently, there are no approved therapies specifically designed to treat this class of Duchenne mutations, leaving many families with limited treatment options and highlighting the urgent need for continued innovation in this area.

Recently released preclinical data from Tevard demonstrated restoration of an average of 70% of wild-type dystrophin protein levels in Duchenne preclinical models using the company's latest-generation suppressor tRNA candidates, along with functional improvements and durable protein expression following a single intravenous dose.

"We are deeply grateful for CureDuchenne's early belief in our platform and their continued partnership as we advance this important work," said Daniel Fischer, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Tevard Biosciences. "CureDuchenne recognized the urgent unmet need facing individuals with nonsense mutations and understood the potential of suppressor tRNA technology to restore full-length, natural dystrophin protein. Their funding, scientific guidance, and commitment to the Duchenne community have helped accelerate our progress as we work to bring forward a potential new treatment option for families who urgently need one."

"For families affected by nonsense mutation Duchenne, there remains a critical unmet need for therapies designed specifically for this mutation class," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "We saw the potential in Tevard's technology early and continue to be encouraged by the potential of Tevard's approach to restore full-length dystrophin protein and expand treatment possibilities for individuals who currently have very limited options. CureDuchenne is proud to support innovative science like this, and we welcome other organizations and investors to join us and help advance promising approaches that could bring more treatments to more people faster."

About CureDuchenne

Over twenty years ago, CureDuchenne was created with one goal: to find and fund a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, one of the most common and severe forms of muscular dystrophy. Today, CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne. CureDuchenne's innovative venture philanthropy model has advanced transformative treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, investing more than $27 million in early-stage research that helped move 19 programs into human clinical trials. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit cureduchenne.org or follow us on facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.

SOURCE CureDuchenne