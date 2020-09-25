CureDuchenne Congratulates Dyne Therapeutics On Its Initial Public Offering

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is celebrating Dyne Therapeutics' successful initial public offering and subsequent listing on NASDAQ.

CureDuchenne was an early investor in Dyne, whose FORCE™ platform and preclinical pipeline of modern oligonucleotide therapeutics, are aimed at transforming the lives of individuals living with serious muscle diseases. CureDuchenne Ventures' investment supported the company's Duchenne program and helped advance it alongside their other lead programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD).

Dyne's public offering is the latest IPO in a string of success stories of companies in which CureDuchenne Ventures has invested. CureDuchenne Ventures provides early investment to help innovative companies de-risk the science and establish proof-of-concept, leading to further and significant investments from pharmaceutical and venture capital companies with the financial resources to conduct clinical trials. Our investment in Dyne was a result of a successful exit from CureDuchenne Ventures investment in Exonics Therapeutics which was acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2019.

"CureDuchenne's mission is to find a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and we believe Venture Philanthropy is the best model to see that goal achieved," said Debra Miller, CureDuchenne CEO. "Dyne's work is so important to our families and we are excited to see them advance their efforts to enhance the delivery of exon skipping therapeutics to skeletal, cardiac and smooth muscle with the potential to improve efficacy and reduce dosing frequency."

"CureDuchenne's deep disease knowledge and funding for our program at an early stage was instrumental in helping to accelerate our efforts in Duchenne," said Joshua Brumm, president and CEO of Dyne. "We are thrilled to be well positioned to take the next step forward in developing a treatment with the potential to stop or reverse the progression of the disease with support from organizations like CureDuchenne."

The Dyne Therapeutics funding is an exemplary model of the CureDuchenne venture philanthropy approach. CureDuchenne and its Ventures arm provides funding and domain expertise to accelerate critical research enabling the greatest likelihood for clinical success for early to mid-stage Duchenne companies.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD)

DMD is a severe X-linked form of muscular dystrophy that affects approximately 1 in 5000 males born each year. DMD is caused by the absence of the dystrophin protein. Dystrophin is a large protein that provides multiple cellular functions and helps to protect skeletal and cardiac muscle against injury, inflammation and fibrosis. Individuals with DMD show progressive muscular degeneration and lose the ability to walk by early to mid-teens and progress to full loss of upper body function. Cardiopulmonary complications are the primary cause of death.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.

