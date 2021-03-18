CureDuchenne Hosts Webinar on COVID-19 Vaccines to Educate Duchenne Community, Alongside Clinical, Scientific and Regulatory Experts

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announces a webinar to continue educating the Duchenne community about the COVID-19 vaccines. Part of their COVID-19 education initiative which launched in January, this webinar will focus on the specific needs of the Duchenne community as they relate to COVID-19 vaccination.

CureDuchenne's follow-up webinar on March 19, 2021 entitled, "March Updates on COVID-19 Vaccines – What the Duchenne Community Needs to Know , " will present recent updates on the three COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use by the CDC. This webinar event will again feature an impressive roster of rare disease specialists, plus scientific and medical experts from American regulatory bodies:

Brenda Wong , MD , Director, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Center, UMass

, Director, Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Center, UMass Masaya Douoguih , MD, MPH, Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention, Johnson & Johnson

Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Janssen Vaccines and Prevention, Johnson & Johnson Karen Remley , MD, MBA, MPH, FAAP, Director, National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities

Director, National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities Peter Marks , MD, PhD , Director of FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

, Director of FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research William Gruber , MD , Senior Vice President, Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, Pfizer, Inc.

, Senior Vice President, Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, Pfizer, Inc. Debra Miller , Founder and CEO, CureDuchenne

, Founder and CEO, CureDuchenne Moderator: Michael Kelly, PhD, Chief Scientific Advisor, CureDuchenne

"With this update from leading specialists on COVID vaccines, we're fulfilling our pledge to educate and support the Duchenne community with reliable vaccine information," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO, CureDuchenne. "Panelists from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, the newest vaccine entrant, will share exactly the kind of targeted first-hand information our community deserves and the CureDuchenne team strives to offer. A discussion of the specific needs and anxieties our community might have will be discussed with trusted allies, Dr. Brenda Wong and Dr. Karen Remley. We will continue advocating on behalf of the Duchenne community throughout the entire vaccine rollout and push to inoculate everyone affected by Duchenne."

The ongoing initiative, which prioritizes vaccine education, access and support for the global Duchenne community, is a sustained effort by CureDuchenne. In addition to regular support programs and advocacy efforts, the team maintains a suite of support tools with information from trusted sources. Vital vaccine updates are provided through CureDuchenne communication channels as the vaccine rollout progresses.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.

