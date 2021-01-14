Cureduchenne Launches Initiative To Prioritize Duchenne Community Needs For COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announces a new initiative centered on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and Duchenne community needs.

CureDuchenne is the ideal conduit for providing the Duchenne community with critical education, advocacy and support. This COVID-19 vaccine initiative rollout continues to cement its leadership position with a multi-step approach prioritizing vaccine education, greater access and support for the global Duchenne community:

Educating the community:

CureDuchenne is hosting a webinar on January 22 , 2021 entitled, "COVID-19 Vaccines - What the Duchenne Community Needs to Know", about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and its impact on those living with Duchenne. Due to CureDuchenne's unique reputation and position in the science community, this rare webinar event will feature an incredible roster of panelists, including a "who's who" in COVID-19 vaccine development organizations and from American regulatory bodies:

Georgina Peacock , MD, MPH, FAAP, Director of Division of Human Development and Disability, CDC National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities

William Gruber , MD, Senior Vice President, Vaccine Clinical Research and Development, Pfizer, Inc.

Oscar "Hank" Mayer , MD, Director of Pulmonary Function Laboratory, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Kathy Mathews , MD, Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology, Vice Chair for Clinical Investigation, Department of Pediatrics, University of Iowa

Debra Miller , Founder and CEO, CureDuchenne

Moderated by: Michael Kelly , Chief Scientific Advisor, CureDuchenne

, Chief Scientific Advisor, CureDuchenne A fresh, continuously monitored suite of up-to-date COVID-19 vaccine related resources and content is available on CureDuchenne's COVID-19 webpage.

Informing key decision makers of the vaccine rollout:

CureDuchenne submitted a comment letter to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) advocating that all Duchenne patients within the approved age groups be prioritized to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Supporting the Duchenne community:

Our CureDuchenne Cares team of experts is available to connect with families across the country on an individual basis to help guide, inform and support them throughout the process.

"We are a leading voice for the Duchenne community and steadfast in our commitment to support and educate on anything related to COVID-19, including the vaccine," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO, CureDuchenne. "Our team worked tirelessly to develop a suite of support tools that educate and inform our community with the facts that matter to them the most. As we work with states and local officials, we look forward to advocating on behalf of the entire Duchenne community while the vaccine rollout progresses. Our goal is to inoculate everyone affected by Duchenne."

For more information on how to get involved with CureDuchenne and helping the Duchenne community or if you have experienced a recent diagnosis, please visit CureDuchenne.org.

The "COVID-19 Vaccines - What the Duchenne Community Needs to Know" webinar will be available to download at CureDuchenne.org after the event takes place.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care, and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org.

