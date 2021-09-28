CureDuchenne's National "FUTURES" Conference To Be Conducted Virtually October 8-10, Providing Expanded Access For The Duchenne Community

GRAPEVINE, Texas, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, announces the annual FUTURES National Conference from October 8-10, 2021 will be hosted virtually this year. FUTURES is a three-day information packed conference focused on bringing education, resources and connection to the Duchenne community. As a result of being held entirely virtually, CureDuchenne has modified the agenda to ensure registrants can attend all of the robust panel discussions, collaborative sessions, a symposium, a virtual exhibitor hub, esports experiences and more.

This year's conference agenda will focus on quality of life: providing families with the information, support and motivation they need to live the best life possible while navigating their unique Duchenne journey. Research-based panels also include:

Exon Skipping Panel – Moderated by Melissa Spencer , Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the Center for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ( UCLA )

– Moderated by , Ph.D., Professor of Neurology and Co-Director of the Center for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy ( ) Information and updates on exon skipping therapies and research from experts in the Duchenne community.



Includes panelists from Sarepta Therapeutics, NS Pharma, Avidity Biosciences, Dyne Therapeutics, PepGen and BioMarin.

Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Symposium – Moderated by Eric Olson , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals

– Moderated by , Ph.D., Chief Scientific Advisor, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Information and updates on the gene therapy and gene editing landscape from experts in the field.



Includes panelists from Pfizer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, Solid Biosciences, REGENXBIO, Astellas Gene Therapies, Chameleon Biosciences and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Most panelist companies have been funded by CureDuchenne's innovative venture philanthropy model helping to advance groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and treatment access, driving real change for those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy and their loved ones. As of 2020, CureDuchenne has funded 21 research projects, including the first FDA-approved drug for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"We're thrilled to host our annual FUTURES conference virtually, providing valuable resources to the Duchenne community at no charge and sparking inspiring conversation about living in the moment with a rare diagnosis," said Tiffany Cook, Senior Director of CureDuchenne Cares. "As an organization, we've made important progress and learned a lot over the past year. We've focused on engaging families at all stages of their journey and guiding them to embrace each moment."

FUTURES attendees are guaranteed exclusive access to important updates on therapeutic research, thoughtful discussions on the emerging approaches to care that enhance quality of life, a wealth of valuable resources and time well-spent with the Duchenne community.

For registration, information, and details about the conference, please visit: cureduchenne.org/futures.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org .

CONTACT: Mike Whitmark, [email protected]

SOURCE CureDuchenne

Related Links

https://www.cureduchenne.org/

