Cure.fit acquires digital fitness company Onyx; aims to accelerate international offering

Onyx specialises in body tracking technology and personalisation of workout feedback. It provides highly accurate rep counts, form correction, and detailed performance tracking. Onyx is also one of the highest-rated apps in the fitness domain, was recently featured as "App of the Day" on Apple's App Store and has seen rapid user growth over the course of the last year.

Cure.fit is India's largest and most-funded health-tech company. Cure.fit recently launched in the US with its energy-meter tech wherein the phone camera tracks users' movements as they try to follow guided content from trainers. Users can track their improvement, compete with their friends, post selfies, and follow their favourite trainers.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder, Cure.fit, said: "The 20s will be the decade of digital health. Onyx will accelerate our efforts towards building a hardware agnostic AI-led platform that offers guided content on physical & mental wellness and nutrition all at the same place. Users will get a personalised experience with high quality tech and human touch, and will be able to achieve their fitness goals from the comfort of their homes without spending on expensive hardware."

Shamik Sharma, Head of Technology at Cure.fit, stated: "With this tech, our digital product will be very similar to attending a group class at boutique studio or a personal training session in the gym. Users will get feedback on their movements and it will be a two-way interactive experience. We are integrating with all display devices like Apple TV, Chromecast etc. and users can follow a variety of exercises like dance, HIIT, yoga etc. from their home."

While talking about the acquisition, Co-founder of Onyx, Asaf Avidan Antonir said: "Our mission at Onyx has always been to make truly personalized and connected fitness accessible to anyone. We are excited to be joining Cure.fit to contribute to this shared mission, and together bring incredible digital fitness experiences to a global audience even faster. High accuracy body tracking combined with studio quality content will help us create a very differentiated experience for our users."

Cure.fit Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a holistic integrated healthcare platform headquartered in Bangalore. Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, Cure.fit aims to address preventive healthcare through a combination of engagement, coaching and delivery using a mix of online and offline channels. Cure.fit caters to living a healthy life through its critical dimensions — physical fitness & wellness. Cult.fit, the fitness category, focuses on physical strength through several offline group workout centres & gyms, across top cities in India. Cure.fit is an app-based service provider and is available on Android and iOS.

For more information on Cure.fit: https://www.Cure.fit/

Onyx is a fitness app that uses on-device computer vision and AI to track nearly any exercise, correct your form, and provided guided workouts tailored to your performance in real time. Founded in 2018 by Asaf Avidan Antonir and James Sha, Onyx's mission is to make personalized fitness accessible to anyone and provide the greatest connected fitness experience that does not rely on expensive hardware. Onyx is funded by leading VCs, fitness executives, and AI experts, and has been featured by Apple, Forbes, CNN, and more.

Onyx website: https://onyx.fit

Onyx app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/onyx-home-workout/id1440639203

Asaf Avidan Antonir | M: +1 (408) 431-9229

E: [email protected]

