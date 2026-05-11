Curefundr Launches First Crowdfunding Platform Dedicated to Cancer Research

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Curefundr has debuted as the first fintech-driven crowdfunding platform built exclusively to bypass the bureaucratic bottlenecks of oncology research. By creating a direct pipeline between global donors and top-tier labs, the platform is designed to eliminate the "funding gap" that frequently stalls breakthrough medical studies before they can reach clinical trials.

Scarlett Cohan, Founder of Curefundr Curefundr at the 2026 AACR Meeting

The platform introduces a radical disruption to the traditional grant model: 93% of every dollar donated is deployed directly to the researcher's lab. This lean, high-efficiency structure addresses a critical friction point in the scientific ecosystem—the months-long federal approval cycles that often force promising labs to go dark due to lack of immediate capital.

Founder and President Scarlett Cohan recently presented this direct-to-lab model at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting . The strong reception from the scientific community underscored a growing demand for "agile philanthropy" in a landscape where federal budgets face increasing volatility.

"The science is ready, but the capital is often trapped in legacy systems," said Cohan. "We have built a bridge that allows the public to act as a catalyst for the next breakthrough, providing researchers with the liquid capital required to maintain momentum in the lab."

Unlike traditional nonprofits with high administrative overhead, Curefundr leverages a transparent, project-based interface. Donors can choose to fund specific, vetted research—ranging from Invasive Lobular Carcinoma to pioneering DNA studies —and track progress in real-time. This model ensures that high-impact scientific ideas are no longer abandoned due to financial barriers.

About Curefundr

Curefundr is an innovative crowdfunding ecosystem dedicated to accelerating progress in the fight against cancer. By modernizing how research is funded through a direct-to-lab model, the organization ensures that the most promising scientific ideas are not lost to bureaucracy. For more information, visit Curefundr.com.

Media Contact:

Scarlett Cohan

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (424) 248-9390

SOURCE Curefundr