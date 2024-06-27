CureLab Oncology Files Patent Application for Groundbreaking Wound-Healing Therapy

Novel p62-based treatment accelerates wound healing and reduces complications

BOSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CureLab Oncology, a clinical-stage biotech company, has filed a patent application with worldwide potential for a revolutionary wound-healing therapy based on its p62/SQSTM1 DNA plasmid. This innovative approach, leveraging CureLab's chronic inflammation therapeutic, Elenagen™, addresses a critical unmet need in the treatment of both acute and chronic wounds. The therapy offers the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and transform the standard of care in this field.

The patented therapy leverages the unique properties of the p62 plasmid to accelerate the natural healing process, reduce inflammation, and prevent complications such as sepsis, infection, tissue necrosis, and scarring. Preclinical studies in animal models have demonstrated the therapy's effectiveness in a variety of wound types, including cuts, burns, diabetic ulcers, and pressure sores.

"This patent application is a major milestone for CureLab Oncology and underscores our commitment to developing innovative therapies that address significant medical challenges," said Alexander Shneider, Ph.D., CEO of CureLab Oncology. "Chronic and acute wounds affect millions of people worldwide, and our p62-based therapy has the potential to revolutionize how we treat these debilitating conditions."

The global wound care market is projected to reach USD 37.08 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2024 to 2032. This growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, an aging population, and advancements in wound care technologies.

"Our patenting strategy for this wound-healing product mirrors our successful approach with other therapies," said Ilya Lapshin, general counsel for CureLab Oncology. "By initially filing a provisional patent application in the USA and subsequently seeking worldwide protection, we aim to secure comprehensive intellectual property rights for this groundbreaking innovation."

About Elenagen

CureLab's lead investigational compound is code-named Elenagen, an experimental DNA therapy that consists of a circular piece of DNA called a plasmid that includes a gene for a human protein called p62/SQSTM1. In clinical studies conducted ex-US, Elenagen demonstrated desirable safety profile and statistically significant clinical benefit for cancer patients enhancing the anti-cancer effects of chemotherapy. Experimental results also demonstrate mitigation of chronic inflammation, anti-aging effects, and stimulation of an immune response to the tumor.

About CureLab Oncology

CureLab Oncology Inc. is a pre-IPO, clinical-stage biotech company headquartered in the greater Boston area, Massachusetts. CureLab is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications. To learn more, visit curelab.com.

Media contact:

Tim Cox, ZingPR, [email protected]

SOURCE CureLab Oncology Inc.