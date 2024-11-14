CureLab Oncology Seeks to Revolutionize Chronic Pain Management with Novel p62-Based Therapy

Patent application paves the way for a potential breakthrough in chronic pain treatment, offering renewed hope for millions

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CureLab Oncology, a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to pioneering innovative therapies, announced a patent application for an innovative chronic pain treatment centered on its p62/SQSTM1 DNA plasmid. This development, which leverages CureLab's chronic inflammation therapeutic, Elenagen™, signifies a potential paradigm shift in addressing chronic pain, a pervasive health challenge that affects millions globally.

With this patent, CureLab Oncology aims to address the limitations of existing chronic pain treatments, such as NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), acetaminophen, COX-2 inhibitors, antidepressants, anti-seizure medications, and opioids. While these medications offer varying degrees of pain relief, they often come with a range of side effects, including gastrointestinal problems, kidney problems, stomach bleeding, ulcers, dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, and potential addiction. The patent emphasizes the urgent need for more effective chronic pain medications with fewer side effects.

The patent application encompasses the utilization of p62/SQSTM1 DNA to combat a wide spectrum of chronic pain conditions, including arthritis, back pain, headaches, cancer pain, neuropathic pain, and fibromyalgia. This therapeutic strategy operates by modulating the body's inflammatory response, a critical factor in the development and persistence of chronic pain.

"Chronic pain often stems from persistent inflammation, a complex biological response that can disrupt the body's natural healing processes," explained Dr. Alexander Shneider, CEO of CureLab Oncology. "Elenagen, our innovative p62-based therapy, targets this underlying inflammation, promoting resolution and potentially alleviating pain at its source."

This groundbreaking therapy holds immense promise for both humans and animals suffering from chronic pain. Preclinical investigations employing animal models have illuminated the efficacy of this therapy in mitigating pain severity and augmenting the quality of life. Notably, the therapy exhibits a favorable safety profile, with no substantial adverse effects detected in the studies.

The global chronic pain treatment market is expected to reach $131.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain, the aging population, and the rising demand for effective and non-addictive pain management options. With its potential for fewer side effects and broader applications compared to current treatments, CureLab's p62-based therapy is positioned to meet the growing demand of the growing chronic pain market.

"Our patenting strategy for this chronic pain treatment aligns with our successful approach for other therapies," said Ilya Lapshin, general counsel for CureLab Oncology. "By initially filing a provisional patent application in the USA and subsequently seeking worldwide protection, we aim to secure comprehensive intellectual property rights for this groundbreaking innovation."

To see CureLab's portfolio of patents, visit curelaboncology.com/ip and curelabveterinary.com/ip.

About Elenagen

CureLab's lead investigational compound is code-named Elenagen, an experimental DNA therapy that consists of a circular piece of DNA called a plasmid that includes a gene for a human protein called p62/SQSTM1. In clinical studies conducted ex-US, Elenagen demonstrated desirable safety profile and statistically significant clinical benefit for cancer patients enhancing the anti-cancer effects of chemotherapy. Experimental results also demonstrate mitigation of chronic inflammation, anti-aging effects, and stimulation of an immune response to the tumor.

About CureLab Oncology

CureLab Oncology Inc. is a pre-IPO, clinical-stage biotech company headquartered in the greater Boston area, Massachusetts. CureLab is dedicated to advancing new and safer therapeutics for solid tumors and other oncology and inflammatory indications. To learn more, visit curelab.com.

