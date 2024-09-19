CureLab Veterinary Announces $15 Million Regulation D Offering to Advance Cancer and Inflammatory Disease Treatments for Pets

Clinical-stage pre-IPO biotech company is leveraging translational science to extend the healthy lives of beloved companions; this offering is limited to accredited investors.

BOSTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CureLab Veterinary Inc., a pioneer in developing innovative veterinary therapeutics to combat cancer and inflammatory diseases in pets, has initiated a Regulation D fundraising offering. The offering is being conducted pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The company is seeking to raise up to $15,000,000 and the offering is now open only to accredited investors.

Proceeds from the offering will be used to obtain conditional market authorization from the USDA for the company's flagship product, ElenaVet™, establish a USDA-certified DNA/RNA manufacturing facility, and achieve profitability — which is projected within four years.

Addressing the growing need for pet cancer treatments

The veterinary cancer market is experiencing significant growth, with the global market for cat and dog cancer therapeutics projected to see double-digit growth for years to come. The increasing prevalence of cancer in pets, coupled with the growing trend of pet humanization, highlights the urgent need for effective and accessible treatment options. CureLab Veterinary is committed to addressing this unmet need and improving the lives of pets and their families.

Innovative science, compassionate care

"At CureLab Veterinary, our mission is to help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives," said Robert Devlin, DVM, president at CureLab Veterinary. "We believe that every pet deserves access to affordable and effective healthcare, and we are dedicated to developing innovative solutions that make a real difference in the lives of pets and their families. With ElenaVet™, we are one step closer to achieving our goal of providing cutting-edge cancer treatments for our beloved companions."

CureLab Veterinary's lead therapeutic

ElenaVet™, the company's flagship product, is a patented, first-in-class DNA (plasmid) therapy that utilizes p62 protein to stimulate anti-cancer immune response, modulate the tumor microenvironment, and reduce systemic chronic inflammation. The therapy has demonstrated promising results in initial clinical studies, showing efficacy signals in treating various cancers in dogs and cats, including mammary tumors and melanoma.

Beyond cancer treatment, ElenaVet™ has the potential to address other chronic inflammatory conditions in pets, such as osteoarthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, renal disease progression, and metabolic syndrome — further expanding its impact on pet health and longevity.

About CureLab Veterinary Inc.

CureLab Veterinary Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative cancer treatments for pets. The company's mission is to help pets live longer, healthier, and happier lives by providing them with access to the most advanced therapies available. CureLab Veterinary is committed to advancing the field of veterinary oncology through research, development, and collaboration with leading academic institutions and industry partners. The company's intellectual property portfolio, developed over the last decade, includes patents granted in more than 25 countries. To learn more, visit curelabveterinary.com.

Disclaimer

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. The securities offered and sold in the Regulation D offering have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Media Contact: Tim Cox, [email protected]

SOURCE CureLab Veterinary