Curemark Announces the Addition of Christopher Varelas to the Board of Directors

Curemark, LLC

01 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark, LLC announced the appointment of Chris Varelas to its Board of Directors.  Mr. Varelas is a Co-founding Partner of Riverwood Capital, an investment firm focused on high-growth technology and technology-related companies.

Prior to establishing Riverwood, Mr. Varelas worked at Salomon Brothers/Citi as Global Head of Technology, Media and Telecom Investment banking, served as Head of Citi's National Investment Bank and was a member of Citi's Global Operating Committee.  Chris was selected as one of the 100 most important deal-makers by the New York Times and was named top "rainmaker" in the technology sector by Dealmaker Magazine. He is a trustee of the Aspen Institute, for which he recently founded the Aspen Finance Fellows program, dedicated to producing the next generation of leaders in financial services.

Dr. Joan Fallon, Curemark's CEO and Founder, said, "We are extremely excited to welcome Chris to our board.  As Curemark's growth continues to accelerate, his decades of experience in banking, finance and M&A will be invaluable as we navigate the path to commercialization."

Mr. Varelas, whose appointment is effective immediately,  added,  "I am honored to be on this journey with such an amazing founder and team in pursuit of a noble and much needed endeavor."

About Curemark

Founded in 2007, Curemark is a private, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for the treatment of serious unmet needs in neuro-developmental and neurodegenerative disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Curemark, LLC

