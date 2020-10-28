Curemark Announces The Appointment Of Leigh Morgan To The Board Of Directors

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark, is pleased to announce the appointment of Leigh Morgan of Seattle, WA to its Board of Directors. Ms. Morgan brings to the board a wealth of leadership that spans the corporate, public, philanthropic, and higher education sectors. She served as the COO of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Vice President/Global Head of HR Products at Genentech/Roche biopharma. She has served as Associate Chancellor at the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) and currently is the Vice Chair of the Board of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle and a board member of the Fuqua School of Business Center for Advancement of Social Entrepreneurship at Duke University.

"We are honored to have Leigh as a new Board member," states Dr. Joan Fallon Curemark's CEO. "She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be valuable for Curemark in the months ahead as we prepare for our next stage of growth and beyond. Her knowledge of biotech/pharma, scaling, leading global brands and understanding the public healthcare sector will help guide us to the ultimate goal of getting our Autism drug to everyone who needs it worldwide."

"I'm excited to join the Curemark board as its first independent Director," said Ms. Morgan. "I am deeply inspired by Dr. Fallon's vision, and the entire team's dogged commitment to scientific innovation and finding effective, safe, and ground-breaking therapies for patients around the globe who suffer from autism and other neurological disorders."

ABOUT CUREMARK

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

