CureMatch Hires Associate Vice President of Clinical Operations

Dr. Khotskaya is a former precision oncology scientist and fellow of the MD Anderson's Institute for Personalized Cancer Therapy, where she was part of a team that built a knowledge base of functional mutation annotations and decision support software to help match cancer patients to appropriate clinical trials—skills that make her a great asset to CureMatch. She has also specialized in software development and commercialization at QIAGEN Bioinformatics and completed a second postdoc from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she also earned her PhD in pathology.

"We welcome her to the CureMatch team and look forward to seeing how her unique blend of skills in personalized medicine and software can inform the direction of our clinical operations," said Bob Manning, CEO.

About CureMatch

CureMatch, Inc. is a San Diego-based digital health company focused on personalized medicine and combination therapy in oncology. CureMatch's Decision Support System guides oncologists in the selection of cancer drugs that are customized for individual patients based on their molecular tumor profile. CureMatch enables oncologists to become experts in personalized medicine by providing them with actionable intelligence towards advanced cancer treatment options. www.curematch.com.

