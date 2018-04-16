CureMatch Presents PreciGENE™ Performance Results at AACR Annual Meeting

This study highlights the possible benefits of an evidence-based selection of personalized therapy options in terms of patient response, and validates the data mining methods and optimized algorithms used by the CureMatch PreciGENETM therapeutic decision-support system.

The authors performed a retrospective analysis on published data of 70 cancer patients whose tumors were profiled by DNA sequencing or other molecular assay(s) and who received a total of 202 treatment lines. These patients presented an exceptional treatment response to at least one drug regimen. The CureMatch platform ranked all treatment regimens (both successful and unsuccessful) using the PreciGENETM Score, reflecting the degree to which a therapy or combination of therapies matches a patient's biomarker profile. The results revealed that the matching scores obtained for regimens that led to a positive outcome were significantly higher than those obtained for regimens that failed. The PreciGENETM decision-support system predicted correctly the response to treatment in almost 80% of the cases (161 out of 202 regimens).

"This study demonstrates that the unique molecular profile presented by a patient's tumor may explain the variability of responses observed after cancer therapy," stated Razelle Kurzrock, M.D., co-founder of CureMatch and Director of the Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy at UC San Diego. "In the near future, comprehensive analysis of cancer fingerprints will become an important step in modern clinical practice. Physicians will be able to guide clinical decisions based on better forecasted patient outcomes, which in turn will ultimately lead to a significant improvement of the healthcare system."

"Offering oncologists actionable analysis to best treat individual cancer patients is at the center of everything we do at CureMatch," stated Stephane Richard, Ph.D., President and CEO of CureMatch. "We believe the future of cancer care requires truly personalized treatments, and our collective goal is to provide optimized treatment options to advance the standards of clinical cancer practice."

The PreciGENETM therapeutic decision-support system is the result of a sponsored collaboration between CureMatch Inc., UC San Diego and the San Diego Super-Computer Center. The platform has been optimized using molecular profiles clinically reviewed during weekly pluri-disciplinary meetings (tumor boards) at the UCSD Center for Personalized Cancer Therapy, and is currently tested in several prospective and retrospective validation studies.

Link to AACR CureMatch Abstract:

http://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/4562/presentation/3296

About CureMatch®

CureMatch, Inc. is a digital precision oncology company bridging the gap between legacy cancer treatments and advances in personalized medicine. CureMatch scores and ranks Personalized Combination Therapy® options to target specific molecular aberrations in cost-effective PreciGENETM reports. This actionable intelligence guides oncologists to effectively customize treatment for each individual patient. Based in San Diego, CA, the CureMatch technology has expert foundation in supercomputing, oncology, genetics, molecular and cell biology.

The CureMatch intelligent computing system assists oncologists with the daunting task of selecting the most promising combinations of anticancer drugs for each patient. Utilizing proprietary algorithms to analyze over 4.5 million combinations of commonly used as well as newly approved cancer treatments found in massive pharmacological and clinical databases, CureMatch scores and ranks Personalized Combination Therapy® options to target specific molecular aberrations and improve the precision of cancer treatment recommendations.

For more information, visit www.curematch.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/curematch-presents-precigene-performance-results-at-aacr-annual-meeting-300630106.html

SOURCE CureMatch

Related Links

http://www.curematch.com

