CurePSP Stands With Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Amid Hospitalization With Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP, the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness, building community, improving care, and finding a cure for people living with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and related neurodegenerative diseases, today issued the following statement regarding Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr.

From Kristophe Diaz, PhD, CEO, CurePSP

We at CurePSP extend our heartfelt support to Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr., his family and the entire community of individuals who have been touched by his lifelong pursuit of justice and equity. News of his diagnosis with PSP underscores the profound impact this neurodegenerative disease can have on individuals and their loved ones.

Rev. Jackson has dedicated his life to lifting the voices of the vulnerable, advancing civil rights and inspiring generations to pursue a more inclusive and equitable society. His courage and leadership continue to illuminate the path forward — even as he now faces the challenges of living with PSP.

PSP is often misdiagnosed as Parkinson's disease, leading many to endure years without clarity or access to specialized care. Rev. Jackson's openness about his diagnosis brings national visibility to a condition that urgently needs greater public awareness, earlier detection, improved treatment options and ultimately, a cure.

We are keeping Rev. Jackson and his family in our thoughts and remain committed to supporting them — and all affected families — with trusted information, community resources and world-leading scientific research.

CurePSP will continue working tirelessly to advance research, improve clinical care and advocate for those living with PSP and related neurodegenerative diseases. Rev. Jackson has spent his life fighting for others; today, we stand in solidarity with him.

About CurePSP

CurePSP is the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to the awareness, care and cure for three neurodegenerative diseases: progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), corticobasal degeneration (CBD) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). As a catalyst for new treatments and a cure, CurePSP establishes important partnerships and funds critical research internationally. Through its advocacy and support efforts, CurePSP enhances education, care delivery and quality of life for people living with PSP, CBD and MSA and their families. Science, community and hope are at the heart of CurePSP's mission and all its services. CurePSP is a registered 501(c)(3) charity within the United States (EIN: 52-1704978).

Contact:

Kristophe Diaz, PhD

Chief Executive Officer

646-725-1453

[email protected]

SOURCE CurePSP, Inc.