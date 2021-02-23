CureScience™ Institute Names Dr. Boris Reznik as Advisory Board Member

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CureScienceTM Institute, a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to accelerating novel curative therapies, announced today that Dr. Boris Reznik, has joined the organization's Advisory Board. Dr. Reznik is a veteran of multiple startups and has a strong track record of building companies across a diverse set of technologies-based industries with biomedical sciences being one of his primary focuses.

Boris Reznik is the Chairman of Venvalo Group, venture value optimization firm. During his career, Dr. Reznik founded and built technology companies into market leaders and successfully dealt with both Fortune 500 and emerging companies as clients and partners. He has been a lead or co-investor in startups and mid-market firms and has participated in M&A transactions ranging from Millions to Billions. Dr. Reznik has a depth of experience in processes and systems – a unique perspective in the drug and device development world. As the Chairman of Biorasi, a global CRO, he led development of novel therapeutics, from filing IND to getting approved NDA, for companies ranging from startups to Big Pharma.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Reznik to our Advisory Board," said Dr. Shashaanka Ashili, CEO of CureScienceTM Institute. "He brings a unique experience in accelerating drug and device development for life sciences companies. We at CureScienceTM look forward to benefiting from Dr. Reznik's counsel as we work towards developing personalized therapeutic approaches."

"CureScienceTM is a nonprofit institute with a strong team of professionals and an agile approach to novel therapeutics development," said Dr. Reznik. "I am impressed by CureScienceTM 's unconventional methodologies to improving patients' lives. With the rapidly changing life sciences industry, partnerships and collaborations are key to advancing science and I look forward to working with the CureScienceTM team on this front."

"Dr. Reznik's experience in novel therapeutics development will be valuable to the researchers at CureScienceTM as we navigate the complex world of translating innovations and discoveries into clinical applications," said Dr. Tom Ichim, Director, Clinical Sciences at CureScienceTM. The Institute is committed to developing a preemptive and personalized approaches based on the early diagnosis, immunology, and regenerative medicine. To this end, CureScienceTM is focused on accelerating research and development programs internally and through the establishment of strategic partnerships with academic and industry partners.

