CureScience™ Institute Publishes A Review Article on Neoantigens

CureScience Institute

01 Jun, 2023

SAN DIEGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CureScience™ Institute, a San Diego, California based non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to accelerating cures based on a combination of diagnostic, immunological and regenerative approaches, is pleased to announce the publication of "Designing neoantigen cancer vaccines, trials, and outcomes" by Biswas, N., Chakrabarti, S., Padul, V., Jones, L. D., & Ashili, S. (2023). Frontiers in Immunology, 14. https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2023.1105420.

Dr. Biswas, a scientist who studies how statistics apply to biology, and her colleagues wrote an article about a type of vaccine called neoantigen vaccines.

Neoantigen vaccines are a type of vaccine that helps our immune system fight against cancer cells. When cells in our body grow uncontrollably, a tumor can form. If these abnormal cells invade nearby healthy tissue or spread throughout the body, it becomes cancer. Neoantigen vaccines are made to target a specific part of a molecule on the surface of cancer cells that our immune system recognizes. These cells form particular markers on their surface, known as neoantigens, which act like a warning sign that something is wrong. Researchers are dedicating efforts towards improving the design of neoantigen vaccines to make them more powerful. If successful, these novel treatments could offer a promising way to treat cancer by specifically targeting the affected cells while leaving healthy ones intact. Such developments could potentially lead to better outcomes for patients and provide them with additional treatment options in the future.

In their review, Dr. Biswas and her team looked at different types of neoantigen vaccines that are being tested in clinical trials. They found that these vaccines can help the immune system fight cancer cells while also being safe. They also discovered that databases have been created to identify these specific molecules and other substances that can make the vaccines work better.

Dr. Biswas and her team concluded that neoantigen vaccines have the potential to activate the immune system against specific types of solid tumors. They suggest further research to determine if there are different groups of patients who respond differently to these neoantigens. Ultimately, the hope is that better treatment options will become available for cancer patients in the near future.

Lawrence D. Jones, Ph.D.
CureScience™ Institute
(858) 800 CURE (2873)

SOURCE CureScience Institute

