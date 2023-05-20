CureScience™ Institute Summer Scholar Bioinformatics Training Program

SAN DIEGO, May 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CureScience™ Institute, a San Diego, California based non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to accelerating cures based on a combination of diagnostic, immunological, and regenerative approaches, proudly announce that Professor Igor Tsigelny and Professor Valentina Kouznetsova, both of UC San Diego, will again offer an educational program in bioinformatics for undergraduate and high-school students interested in STEM careers. The Summer Scholars Program (SSP) invites students with a strong interest in science to spend eight weeks at the CureScience™ Institute. The application deadline is May 26, 2023! Apply online at www.curescience.org.

Students will have the opportunity to interact with CureScience scientists to conduct original, innovative research projects in areas such as: cancer biology, drug design, computational biology, infectious disease, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and more. In addition to the original research, students will get the chance to explore scientific careers.

Artificial Intelligence and Computational Biology training for San Diego students

Students must meet the following criteria: 1) be at least a rising senior in high school (i.e., students can apply in their junior year), 2) have earned a B or better in a science or math class, and 3) demonstrate a strong interest in STEM! The program includes lectures and individual mentoring.

Igor F. Tsigelny is a Research Professor at the Department of Neurosciences of UCSD, having long-time collaboration with the San Diego Supercomputer Center and Moores Cancer Center. He is a world-known expert in structural biology, molecular modeling, bioinformatics, and using AI for drug design and treatment. He was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of California in San Diego from 1992–1995. Dr. Tsigelny is the author of over 200 scientific research papers and has mentored the UCSD programs for undergraduate and high-school students for several years.

Valentina Kouznetsova is a Research Professor at UCSD (San Diego Supercomputer Center). She studies the molecular mechanisms of various diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and neurological disorders. She is an expert in computational drug design. She developed drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and glioblastoma that were licensed from UCSD and are in development in industry. She is an author of more than 60 scientific papers, three books and eight book chapters, and 13 patents.

Media contact:

Lawrence D. Jones, Ph.D.

CureScience™ Institute

(858) 800 CURE (2873)

SOURCE CureScience Institute