Cureus Announces Winners of Case Report Publishing Competition Aimed at Advancing MR-Guided Radiation Therapy

MR-guided radiation therapy represents a fundamental change in the way radiation dose is planned, guided, and delivered. Leveraging the ability to quickly perform daily on-table MR-guided plan adaptations, while also providing automated, real-time soft-tissue tracking and gating, a new frontier of precision radiation medicine is rapidly emerging.

Of the 24 case reports and case series entered into the competition, the three winning papers, as selected using a crowdsourced score measuring the study's quality, presentation and importance, were:

"We're honored that our paper highlighting the benefits of MR-guided radiation therapy for recurrent prostate cancer was ranked highest by our peers and are proud to share these and other highlights from our more than 3 years of clinical experience with MR-guided radiation therapy with the radiation oncology community via Cureus," said Michael L. Steinberg, M.D., Professor and Chair of the Dept. of Radiation Oncology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. "We've seen first-hand how MR-guided radiation therapy has changed the way we treat cancer and hope our research encourages other institutions to expand their clinical practice and the applications treatable with radiation."

"MR-guided radiation therapy is a field of great interest within the oncology community and we're pleased to provide a peer-reviewed forum that's free and Open Access to ensure the valuable research taking place gets into the hands of those in the trenches treating patients every day around the world," said John R. Adler, M.D., CEO of Cureus and Professor of Neurosurgery at Stanford University. "I want to thank all the authors who submitted their impressive case reports to this publishing competition and to congratulate the researchers from UCLA and Seoul National University Hospital on their award-winning work."

About the MR-Guided Radiation Therapy Case Report Publishing Competition

Authors were invited to contribute their MR-guided radiotherapy case reports and case series to the competition for publication in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science.

All eligible submissions underwent an independent pre-publication peer review conducted by a world-class team of radiation oncology and medical physics experts.

Winners were selected by clinicians and researchers using a crowdsourced score that measures the study's quality, presentation and importance – a post-publication peer-review feature unique to Cureus. This rating, called Scholarly Impact Quotient (SIQ), allows clinicians and researchers to quickly assess and rank article quality in a manner similar to that of Amazon® and Yelp® community reviews.

Three monetary prizes were awarded to the published articles that received the highest Cureus SIQ ratings at the deadline of the scoring period: $3,000 USD for first place, $2,000 USD for second place and $1,000 USD for third place.

About Cureus

The Cureus Journal of Medical Science is an Open Access, peer-reviewed online medical publishing platform that leverages a unique crowdsourced, post-publication review process. Relying on the collective intelligence of its clinical community, Cureus enables faster and low cost or free publication, greater access, and ultimately, better research. Visit http://www.cureus.com for more information.

