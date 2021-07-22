CURevl Announces New Product Launch with FRB Federal Credit Union

GALVESTON, Texas, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CU REVL LLC (CURevl) announced today it launched a custom education suite of products for FRB Federal Credit Union of Washington, DC and its members. CURevl leverages its proprietary technology and industry experience to create products as individual as each credit union.

"CURevl is honored to be a partner of FRBFCU serving the Federal Reserve Board and CFPB employees and their families," said Tim Kulesha, COO at CURevl. "Our origination system makes it quick and easy to launch a new product that is aimed at bringing new members to the credit union."

"We are very excited to offer excellent student loan options to our members" said Theresa Trimble, CEO of FRB Federal Credit Union. "The pandemic has demonstrated, in very painful ways, the importance of higher education and the options it provides for different career choices. We are honored to help our members gain that stability and flexibility."

About CU REVL LLC

CU REVL LLC (CURevl) is a Texas based credit union service organization. Our team of education finance gurus are constantly dreaming up ways to help credit unions create solutions to bring new younger members. Owning our own technology gives us the flexibility to offer everything from fully outsourced to remote licensing.

About FRB Federal Credit Union

Our mission is to meet every one of our members' unique financial needs—both short term and long term—so that they can build a lifetime of financial strength and freedom from financial worries for themselves and their families. We offer competitive loan and savings rates, low fees, and every member gets our personal attention. For information on membership, please visit frbfcu.org .

