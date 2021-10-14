CUREX Capital Advisors announces new hires

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CUREX Capital Advisors, an investment firm specializing in the life science sector, announced today that it has added two new professionals to their research team. CUREX has hired Taylor Harris, Ph.D. as an equity research analyst covering publicly traded companies involved in various biotechnologies including gene editing, engineered cell therapies, and antibody-drug conjugates. Taylor earned her doctorate degree in biomedical engineering from Washington University in St. Louis where she researched cellular mechanisms underpinning osteoporotic bone formation. During her graduate studies, Taylor also worked as a biotech analyst for Kennedy Capital Management.

CUREX has also hired Abigail Henry Gray, MPH as an associate research analyst covering medical device companies as well as diagnostic and prognostic test developers. Abby will also provide support to the research team across areas including valuation and risk analysis. Abby earned her Master of Public Health from Emory University where she studied epidemiology, and she is currently a candidate for a Master of Science degree in Finance at Georgetown University.

About CUREX Capital Advisors

CUREX is an independent investment management firm founded in 2019 on the idea that scientific breakthroughs in biotechnology and life science have the potential to profoundly improve medicine. The firm, on behalf of its clients, seeks growth-oriented opportunities among publicly traded life science companies through an active, fundamental research-driven, long/short equity strategy.

SOURCE CUREX Capital Advisors