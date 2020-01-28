Cürex Group Appoints Jack Buckland as Vice President, European Business Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cürex Group, a New York City-based institutional foreign exchange execution services and data analytics company, announced today that Jack Buckland has joined its ranks as Vice President, European Business Development.

Mr. Buckland has spent over 14 years in the FX and derivatives markets including 10 years in FX sales. Most recently, he worked in real money FX sales at Nomura International. Prior to that, he worked in institutional FX sales at Societe Generale with a focus on developing and growing buy side client relationships. Before moving to Societe Generale, Jack was at Fidelity International in the derivatives markets.

Commenting on Jack's hire, Jamie Singleton, Cürex Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome Jack to the Cürex team. Jack has a broad background in the FX markets and important institutional client relationships. He understands the challenges facing the buy side in achieving best execution outcomes and the unique value Cürex's products bring to our clients. We're thrilled to have Jack on board."

Mr. Buckland stated, "Cürex's anonymous, no last-look liquidity pool and pre- and post-trade analytical tools are key differentiators in the FX market. Cürex's unique products enable the buy side to trade smarter with low market impact and proof of best execution compliance. I'm excited to join a company with such deep expertise in the FX markets."

Cürex Group Holdings, LLC is a foreign exchange focused execution services and data analytics provider. Our singular focus is to improve the FX experience for every buy side institution. Cürex operates an FX ECN with robust no last look liquidity and complete transparency. Our unique market and trading analytics delivers meaningful intelligence to our customers. Our FTSE Cürex FX Benchmarks provide real time measurements to assess trading results and provide valuation metrics. Our mission is to work in partnership with our clients to add unparalleled clarity to all their foreign exchange activities. Our process and approach deliver demonstrable "best execution" outcomes that are auditable and support our customers' efforts to make better trading decisions. Cürex is headquartered in New York City and independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.curexgroup.com

