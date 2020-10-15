Curi Announces Next CEO & Transition for Current CEO in 2021

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi—the premier provider of products, services, and experiences for physicians—today announced the appointment of Jason Sandner as its next Chief Executive Officer. Sandner will take the helm on July 1, 2021, when current CEO Dale Jenkins steps down after more than 25 years of service to the member-owned company. Jenkins will continue to serve on Curi's Board of Directors.

Sandner, who is currently Curi's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, was selected following a multi-month nationwide search led by Curi's Board with the assistance of executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. A senior executive with two decades of financial, operational, and managerial expertise, Sandner has managed the financial strategy of Curi and its affiliates, inclusive of its insurance and investment operations, for more than a decade—helping to grow the company to $1.2 billion in assets in partnership with Jenkins and Curi's leadership team.

"We believe Jason Sandner will help the company deliver ever-greater success to our member community," said Dr. Robert Schaaf, Curi's Board Chair. "We looked for someone who has a passion for serving doctors and who believes in the vision and strategy we're aggressively pursuing. Jason is an extremely capable leader, and our search process proved to us that he is the very best person to lead Curi into the future."

Sandner joined Curi in 2011 as Vice President of Finance, was quickly promoted to Chief Financial Officer, and has more recently taken on the Chief Operating Officer role as well. Prior to his work with Curi, Sandner was a Partner at Johnson Lambert & Co. LLP. He is also a member of several boards—including The North Carolina Medical Society Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the state's medical society.

"Jason has had a strong positive impact on Curi and the broader physician community over the years, and I'm thrilled that the Board chose him to be my successor," said Jenkins. "We're a purpose-driven team here at Curi—passionately curious about new ways to improve our offerings for physicians and their practices—and Jason is a wonderful embodiment of that spirit. He believes deeply in what we do, and he sees opportunities for Curi to keep getting better in the future."

"It has been incredibly rewarding to be part of Curi's growth and evolution over the years, especially alongside leaders like Dale and our physician colleagues on the Board," said Sandner. "I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead the company and our team into this next phase of growth in support of our mission to help physicians in medicine, business, and life."

This announcement follows the news of Curi receiving an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating from A.M. Best for the 17th consecutive year and being recognized as a Top 50 Property & Casualty insurer by Aon's Ward Group. For more information, please visit curi.com.

