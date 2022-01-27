Curi Capital Acquires Investment Advisory Firm KDI Capital Partners

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curi Capital, the registered investment advisor and full-service financial advisory business unit within Curi, today announced that it has acquired the investment advisory business of KDI Capital Partners (KDI). The acquisition builds on Curi Capital's strategic growth plans by adding experienced and credentialed talent in the areas of portfolio management, equity research and selection, compliance, and operations.

KDI was founded more than 30 years ago when Managing Partner John Day formed a partnership with Investors Management Corporation (IMC), the parent company of Golden Corral Corporation, to invest in publicly traded companies. Over time, the firm evolved to serve investors outside of the IMC organization and continued to deepen its expertise in investing in publicly traded equities for individuals, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans.

"We are relentlessly focused on improving our clients' experience, our team, and our processes," said Dimitri Eliopoulos, Curi Capital's CEO. "Our long-term vision is to create a world-class financial advisory firm that helps our clients build true wealth—and we believe the capabilities and expertise that the KDI team brings to our firm help us take another meaningful step toward that vision."

The entire KDI team has transitioned to be part of Curi Capital with this transaction, including Day, who is assuming the role of Managing Director, Equities.

"We are eager to join the Curi Capital team and to serve the firm's growing client base with the same knowledge, discipline, and integrity that our long-standing clients have come to expect," said Day. "This is an exciting combination that builds on the principles that have guided our team and our work since day one."

"We are proud to welcome the KDI team to Curi Capital and to the broader Curi team," said Jason Sandner, Curi's CEO. "Exceptional client service is a foundational value at Curi. KDI will only enhance this element of our business, while simultaneously expanding public investment options for the firm's clients."

The acquisition of KDI Capital Partners' investment advisory business closed on Dec. 31, 2021, and brings Curi Capital's assets under advisement to approximately $1.3 billion. For more information on Curi Capital, visit curicapital.com.

About Curi Capital

Curi Capital (curicapital.com) is a registered investment advisor, headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., that provides full-service financial advisory solutions, including personalized wealth management, retirement plan solutions, and investment guidance to high-net-worth individuals, ultra-high-net worth families, and businesses. Experienced and accessible, Curi Capital's advisors actively listen and proactively create tailored solutions that help clients build true wealth, however they define it. Curi Capital is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment advisor does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the SEC. More information about Curi Capital can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

About Curi

Curi (curi.com) is a full-service advisory firm that serves physicians and medical practices. Equal parts fierce physician advocates, smart business leaders, and thoughtful partners, Curi's advisory, capital, and insurance offerings deliver valued advice that is grounded in client priorities and elevated by their outcomes. From data-driven advisory services to private wealth offerings, to tailored insurance solutions and beyond, Curi delivers performance that is time-tested and trusted—in medicine, business, and life.

SOURCE Curi Capital